City academy trust wins bid to run new special needs school in town

PUBLISHED: 14:27 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 12 November 2019

Artist's impression of the new special educational needs school on the former Alderman Swindell school site in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The academy trust which will run a new special educational needs school in Norfolk has been revealed.

Norfolk County Council announced plans for the school on the former Alderman Swindell site in Great Yarmouth earlier this year and a public consultation opened in September.

The new school in Beresford Road would cater for up to 94 boys aged five to 16 with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs. Subject to planning, it is set to open in 2021.

Now the Norwich-based Rightforsuccess Trust has revealed it will run the school following a successful application to the Department for Education (DfE).

The trust currently manages 10 academies including one complex needs school, Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Norwich, another SEMH specialist school for boys which is ranked outstanding by Ofsted.

Don Evans, Rightforsuccess chief executive, said: "As a Norfolk trust with a commitment to inclusion and a track record of success in SEMH, we believe we are ideally placed to successfully deliver this vital element of the new SEND agenda for the county.

"We understand the benefits and challenges that exist where schools are located at the centre of communities, as will be the case with this new school.

"As such, in addition to working closely with officers from the county council and other key agencies through the design, build and opening phases, we are also looking forward to working in close partnership with the local community."

Chris Snudden, director of learning and inclusion at Norfolk County Council, said: "Rightforsuccess has a fantastic track record when it comes to delivering excellent education for children with social, emotional and mental health needs, as has been shown with its outstanding Eaton Hall Specialist Academy.

"I have every confidence that the trust will achieve the same high standards for the children and young people of Great Yarmouth as they already do in Norwich."

The new school, for which a planning application was submitted last week, is one of up to four new schools planned by Norfolk County Council as part of a £120m investment in special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision.

