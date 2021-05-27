Top author surprises Norfolk pupils with Zoom call
An award-winning storyteller surprised west Norfolk pupils with a Zoom call into their classrooms.
Pupils at Gaywood Primary School had the chance to quiz the author of a book they are reading after he noticed the school's tweet about it.
Richard O'Neill made a special virtual visit into the west Norfolk school where he spoke to more than 400 children about his work.
Mr O'Neill is an award-winning storyteller who has a Traveller heritage which he uses in his work to tell original stories which he brings to life in schools, libraries, museums, theatres and workplaces around the country.
The school used social media to talk about the books pupils had been inspired by each week, which included the author's story The Lost Homework - which tells the story of a child who lives within a Traveller community and is excited about a family wedding.
A virtual Zoom call was organised due to the pandemic and Mr O'Neill appeared on a big screen in front of pupils at the West Norfolk Academies Trust school on May 14.
Head teacher Neil Mindham said: “We are teaching children to think like authors - what makes a good story? We use the Talk 4 Writing approach in our English sessions which get children to memorise and retell a story so they understand how to write their own stories.
“Richard’s books give children understanding of his community in an interesting way. They also give children an understanding of how other people live and that we are all different."
Questions from his young audience included asking why he wanted to become an author and how long it took him to write a book.
The school hopes the author will be able to visit in person in the future when Covid restrictions have been completely lifted following the "fabulous" day of storytelling.
Speaking after the meeting, Mr O'Neill tweeted: “I had the best time - what fab children and staff. And such amazing listeners."
In response the school thanked him for his time, saying the children "will remember experiences like this for a very long time".