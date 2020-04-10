Search

Advanced search

Video

Yo-yo champion makes video for son’s school after demonstration is cancelled

PUBLISHED: 13:29 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 10 April 2020

Former yo-yo champion Richard Jarmy was asked by his son’s school in Bawburgh to put on a performance for pupils. Cancelled due to coronavirus, he filmed it from his living room instead. Pictured is Mr Jarmy (left) with fiancee Christina Easter (right) and their seven-year-old son, Jude. Picture: RICHARD JARMY

Former yo-yo champion Richard Jarmy was asked by his son’s school in Bawburgh to put on a performance for pupils. Cancelled due to coronavirus, he filmed it from his living room instead. Pictured is Mr Jarmy (left) with fiancee Christina Easter (right) and their seven-year-old son, Jude. Picture: RICHARD JARMY

Archant

A former yo-yo champion vowed the show would go on after his demonstration for a group of schoolchildren was cancelled due to coronavirus lockdown.

Former yo-yo champion Richard Jarmy was asked by his son’s school in Bawburgh to put on a performance for pupils. Cancelled due to coronavirus, he filmed it from his living room instead. PIctured in a newspaper clipping from 1989, when 15-year-old Richard won the yo-yo semi-finals. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYFormer yo-yo champion Richard Jarmy was asked by his son’s school in Bawburgh to put on a performance for pupils. Cancelled due to coronavirus, he filmed it from his living room instead. PIctured in a newspaper clipping from 1989, when 15-year-old Richard won the yo-yo semi-finals. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Richard Jarmy, 46, of Queen’s Hills, Costessey, was asked by his seven-year-old son’s school to put on a performance to help teach pupils about gravity and kinetic energy.

Mr Jarmy, a freelance photographer, was due to demonstrate the skills during an assembly at The Bawburgh School but his efforts were almost thwarted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Undeterred, he asked his fiancée, Christina, to film all of the action from their living room instead.

He said: “The video was inspired by a teacher at my son Jude’s school doing an assembly on the science behind gravity and kinetic energy. The teacher, Christopher Johnston, found out that I used to be a yo-yo champion and asked if I could go and do a demonstration in assembly.

Former yo-yo champion Richard Jarmy (right) was asked by his son Jude's (left) school in Bawburgh to put on a performance for pupils. Cancelled due to coronavirus, he filmed it from his living room instead. Picture: CHRISTINA EASTERFormer yo-yo champion Richard Jarmy (right) was asked by his son Jude's (left) school in Bawburgh to put on a performance for pupils. Cancelled due to coronavirus, he filmed it from his living room instead. Picture: CHRISTINA EASTER

“Because of coronavirus, it was cancelled. So I was asked if I would do a video to show the children instead.

“So I did it - mistakes and all! Jude especially loved the part when I hit the ceiling.”

READ MORE: 11 things to do at home with the kids over the Easter holidays.

The former champ, who grew up in the Earlham area of Norwich, used to frequent Asda car park every Saturday morning in 1989. Then aged 15, he would catch a free bus to enter competitions held there.

“I used to practice lots during the week to be ready for it,” he added.

“That same year, I went to Ritzy to watch Jason Donovan. One of the entertainment acts there were the Russell Spinner team who go all around the world to demonstrate yo-yo skills and hold competitions.

“This was in the May and little did I know that because of this, Coca-Cola were then about to launch a huge national competition to find the UK Spinner Champion.”

Mr Jarmy made it all the way to the semi finals, hosted by the then Radio Broadland presenters Rob Chandler and Kevin Piper, and went on to the national finals at Alton Towers Resort theme park in Staffordshire, hosted by Jeremy Beadle.

Mr Jarmy, who came third in the competition which saw 250,000 children participate, also received an illusive gold Coca-Cola spinner that he still has today.

- Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live, here .

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

A11 re-opens after lorry crash closed it for six hours

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Value retailer forced to close by crisis donates all stock to local non-profits

A discount retailer chain which was forced to close all 26 of its stores because of the coronavirus crisis is donating stock to non-profit groups. Photo: Submitted

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

‘I have to leave my home this weekend – you don’t have to’ - Store manager shares hard-hitting message

Brad Tuckfield, store manager at Central England Co-op in Middlebrook Way, Cromer. Picture: Co-op

Lockdown could last ‘several more weeks’, Government adviser warns

Quiet streets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Community hero Doreen brightens up lives during the lockdown

Members of the community in St Stephens Square working on the garden in previous years. Picture: Norwich in Bloom

Builders make giant message for NHS staff which can be seen from the sky

Construction workers for Hopkins Homes, on the Kingsfleet development in Thetford, left a message for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic using a drone. Photo: Tom Beeston
Drive 24