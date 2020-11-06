High school confirms pupil coronavirus case

Reepham High School head teacher Tim Gibbs. Picture: Karen Bethell Archant

A Norfolk high school has written to parents to confirm a pupil has tested positive for coronavirus.

Reepham High School and College. Picture: Karen Bethell Reepham High School and College. Picture: Karen Bethell

Reepham High School said no other pupils had been affected as the pupil had tested positive for Covid-19 during half-term.

The secondary school, on Whitwell Road in Reepham, has 1,069 pupils and is overseen by the Synergy Multi Academy Trust.

Headteacher Tim Gibbs said the school was following the guidance of Public Health England.

In a letter to parents he states: “Due to the timing of the symptoms and the test taken, and the fortunate timing of half-term, no other pupil has had contact and is in any way affected.

“This has been very fortunate in its timing, but please can we all be reminded to stress the importance of us all taking every preventative measure possible to decrease the risk of spread.”

There are currently eight outbreaks with two or cases, and 88 situations, where there is one case, in Norfolk’s 422 schools.