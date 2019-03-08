High school students take to kitchen for TV inspired cooking competition

Students at Reepham High School took part in a Junior Masterchef competition as part of the Reepham Food Festival. Picture: John Tym John Tym Photography

A group of high school students tried their hand at cooking in a competition inspired by a popular TV show.

Students at Reepham High School took part in a Junior Masterchef competition as part of the Reepham Food Festival.

They were required to develop recipe ideas for two courses with a spring or summer theme to be produced from local ingredients for less than £15.

The winner will receive £100 in gift vouchers and the opportunity for a hands-on kitchen experience with the Dial House in Reepham, with the results set to be announced at the festival on May 26.

Joel Fagg, regional manager for Education at Edwards & Blake, which sponsored the competition, said: "We are delighted to support this event and have been really impressed by the cooking talent and quality of food on show."

The Reepham Food Festival takes place in the town square and will feature 50 stalls from local food producers.