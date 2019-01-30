Pupils welcome special visitors to learn more about life in Norfolk

School pupils from overseas have been welcomed at a Norfolk high school to learn about life in England.

A total of 33 Chinese children and their teachers from the HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan made the journey to visit pupils at Reepham High School and College.

A spokesperson from the mid-Norfolk school said: “Pupils at Reepham High School and College were delighted to welcome the Chinese pupils and their teachers.

“They have been attending lessons and eating lunch with their English friends, and learning as much as possible about the life of the school.

“Their teachers have also spent time with their British colleagues comparing teaching expertise.

“Reepham High School and College currently offers Mandarin at GCSE level and it is taught by a Chinese national who arrived at Reepham as part of the same programme which brought about this visit - as well as several successful exchange trips between Reepham and Chinese schools.”