'Believe to achieve': Major milestone celebrated as school embraces motto

PUBLISHED: 10:39 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 07 November 2019

Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft is celebrating after winning 100 trophies in five years. Pupils and staff held a special 100 Championships Ceremony this week. Heather Madsen, headteacher, and Johnny Lee, PE Leader, at the trophy cabinet. Pictures: Mick Howes

Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft is celebrating after winning 100 trophies in five years. Pupils and staff held a special 100 Championships Ceremony this week. Heather Madsen, headteacher, and Johnny Lee, PE Leader, at the trophy cabinet. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

Five years ago a Lowestoft primary school rebranded its sports department in an effort to boost attainment and make the children aspire to be fit and healthy.

Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft is celebrating after winning 100 trophies in five years. Pupils and staff held a special 100 Championships Ceremony during an assembly this week. Pictures: Mick HowesRed Oak Primary School in Lowestoft is celebrating after winning 100 trophies in five years. Pupils and staff held a special 100 Championships Ceremony during an assembly this week. Pictures: Mick Howes

With the motto 'Believe to Achieve' emblazoned across the kits, pupils at Red Oak Primary School have since gone on to scale stunning heights.

In a remarkable turnaround the school has introduced fitness checks each term, 'pedalling classrooms' - the only UK school to feature such a venture - and now 100 per cent of students attend extra-curricular sports sessions.

Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft is celebrating after winning 100 trophies in five years. The Year 6 boys football team and girls football team receiving special commemorative medals for winning Red Oaks 99th and 100th first placed trophies. Pictures: Mick HowesRed Oak Primary School in Lowestoft is celebrating after winning 100 trophies in five years. The Year 6 boys football team and girls football team receiving special commemorative medals for winning Red Oaks 99th and 100th first placed trophies. Pictures: Mick Howes

The school has been shortlisted for the Suffolk Primary School PE and sport premium impact award, and a special assembly was held this week to mark a major milestone.

Entitled the '100 Championships Ceremony' staff and pupils were celebrating as it commemorated Red Oak winning 100 first placed sports championships against other schools in the area in just over five years,

The Red Oak Primary School boys and girls football teams at Barnards Meadow when they won the recent North Suffolk Football Championships. The teams won both the boys championships and the girls championships to bring the school's tally up to 100 first placed trophies. Picture: Red Oak Primary SchoolThe Red Oak Primary School boys and girls football teams at Barnards Meadow when they won the recent North Suffolk Football Championships. The teams won both the boys championships and the girls championships to bring the school's tally up to 100 first placed trophies. Picture: Red Oak Primary School

PE Leader Johnny Lee said: "Since September 2014 our school has won 100 tournaments in a range of sports against other schools.

"All of the championships and trophies have been won since the school became Red Oak and our students have achieved so much in the last five years.

Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft is celebrating after winning 100 trophies in five years. Pupils and staff held a special 100 Championships Ceremony this week. Pictures: Mick HowesRed Oak Primary School in Lowestoft is celebrating after winning 100 trophies in five years. Pupils and staff held a special 100 Championships Ceremony this week. Pictures: Mick Howes

"Winning this 100th trophy will hopefully be something our pupils will always remember.

"It will inspire them to believe that anything is possible if you dedicate the time, mind and commitment towards it."

The staff at the school receiving special commemorative medals for supporting extra curricular sports at the school, as Mr Lee receives a special trophy from Mrs Madsen for leading the PE and sports in the school for the five years that the school has taken to win the 100 trophies. Pictures: Mick HowesThe staff at the school receiving special commemorative medals for supporting extra curricular sports at the school, as Mr Lee receives a special trophy from Mrs Madsen for leading the PE and sports in the school for the five years that the school has taken to win the 100 trophies. Pictures: Mick Howes

Headteacher Heather Madsen said: "At a meeting with Mr Lee in 2014 we devised a plan for improvement with the aim that the children would understand that they can achieve and that they can aspire to be fit and healthy."

Extra curricular after school and lunchtime clubs were introduced and 100pc of children in KS1 and KS2 have attended since 2016.

All of the Red Oak Primary School staff that help to run extra curricular sports at the school with the schools' 2019 Award for North Suffolk Primary Activity School of the Year and five gold sportsmark awards. Picture: Red Oak Primary SchoolAll of the Red Oak Primary School staff that help to run extra curricular sports at the school with the schools' 2019 Award for North Suffolk Primary Activity School of the Year and five gold sportsmark awards. Picture: Red Oak Primary School

Each term fitness checks take place in the school for every child and targets are set for the children to improve their health and fitness.

As a result 99pc of pupils were able to complete the four minute running challenge this summer.

The school has also introduced initiatives including active movement, daily walking and running, in class cycle pedals and Junior Sports leaders along with a more recent focus on including children with additional needs through Panathlon.

Mrs Madsen said that the secret to success "is to know the families we serve."

She said: "Our pupils are the core of what we do and what we strive for at Red Oak and the staff need to feel that passion too.

"As a result the sports have flourished."

Roll of honour

Over the past five years Red Oak Primary School has won the following trophies each year:

2014-2015: One trophy

2015-2016: Six trophies

2016-2017: 19 trophies

2017-2018: 28 trophies

2018-2019 and two months: 46 trophies

Total = 100 First placed championships

