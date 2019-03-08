'Believe to achieve': Major milestone celebrated as school embraces motto
Five years ago a Lowestoft primary school rebranded its sports department in an effort to boost attainment and make the children aspire to be fit and healthy.
With the motto 'Believe to Achieve' emblazoned across the kits, pupils at Red Oak Primary School have since gone on to scale stunning heights.
In a remarkable turnaround the school has introduced fitness checks each term, 'pedalling classrooms' - the only UK school to feature such a venture - and now 100 per cent of students attend extra-curricular sports sessions.
The school has been shortlisted for the Suffolk Primary School PE and sport premium impact award, and a special assembly was held this week to mark a major milestone.
Entitled the '100 Championships Ceremony' staff and pupils were celebrating as it commemorated Red Oak winning 100 first placed sports championships against other schools in the area in just over five years,
PE Leader Johnny Lee said: "Since September 2014 our school has won 100 tournaments in a range of sports against other schools.
"All of the championships and trophies have been won since the school became Red Oak and our students have achieved so much in the last five years.
"Winning this 100th trophy will hopefully be something our pupils will always remember.
"It will inspire them to believe that anything is possible if you dedicate the time, mind and commitment towards it."
Headteacher Heather Madsen said: "At a meeting with Mr Lee in 2014 we devised a plan for improvement with the aim that the children would understand that they can achieve and that they can aspire to be fit and healthy."
Extra curricular after school and lunchtime clubs were introduced and 100pc of children in KS1 and KS2 have attended since 2016.
Each term fitness checks take place in the school for every child and targets are set for the children to improve their health and fitness.
As a result 99pc of pupils were able to complete the four minute running challenge this summer.
The school has also introduced initiatives including active movement, daily walking and running, in class cycle pedals and Junior Sports leaders along with a more recent focus on including children with additional needs through Panathlon.
Mrs Madsen said that the secret to success "is to know the families we serve."
She said: "Our pupils are the core of what we do and what we strive for at Red Oak and the staff need to feel that passion too.
"As a result the sports have flourished."
Roll of honour
Over the past five years Red Oak Primary School has won the following trophies each year:
2014-2015: One trophy
2015-2016: Six trophies
2016-2017: 19 trophies
2017-2018: 28 trophies
2018-2019 and two months: 46 trophies
Total = 100 First placed championships
