REAch2 Academy Trust schools step up preparations ahead of reopening

Sir Steve Lancashire, chief executive of the REAch2 Academy Trust. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

The chief executive of the largest primary-only academy trust in the country has stressed that schools will only reopen to priority year groups once “rigorous risk assessments” had been carried out.

Sir Steve Lancashire, chief executive of the REAch2 Academy Trust, said preparations were under way ahead of potential reopenings.

With seven REAch2 Academy Trust schools in the Waveney area – Beccles Primary Academy and Brampton Primary Academy in Beccles and Gunton Primary Academy, Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy, Phoenix St Peter Academy, St Margaret’s Primary Academy and The Limes Primary Academy in Lowestoft – the schools are continuing to plan for a phased return to the classroom.

He said: “Our staff have been doing an incredible job throughout the lock-down, and they are stepping up again to prepare for re-opening. We will be introducing measures such as smaller class sizes, increased cleaning, and staggered break and lunchtimes.

Our intention is to open all of our schools for the priority year groups, and will do so, as long as the rigorous risk assessments we carry out for each school gives us the reassurance we need that we can keep our pupils and staff as safe as possible.”