Search

Advanced search

REAch2 Academy Trust schools step up preparations ahead of reopening

PUBLISHED: 16:45 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 21 May 2020

Sir Steve Lancashire, chief executive of the REAch2 Academy Trust. Picture: Mick Howes

Sir Steve Lancashire, chief executive of the REAch2 Academy Trust. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

The chief executive of the largest primary-only academy trust in the country has stressed that schools will only reopen to priority year groups once “rigorous risk assessments” had been carried out.

Sir Steve Lancashire, chief executive of the REAch2 Academy Trust, said preparations were under way ahead of potential reopenings.

You may also want to watch:

With seven REAch2 Academy Trust schools in the Waveney area – Beccles Primary Academy and Brampton Primary Academy in Beccles and Gunton Primary Academy, Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy, Phoenix St Peter Academy, St Margaret’s Primary Academy and The Limes Primary Academy in Lowestoft – the schools are continuing to plan for a phased return to the classroom.

He said: “Our staff have been doing an incredible job throughout the lock-down, and they are stepping up again to prepare for re-opening. We will be introducing measures such as smaller class sizes, increased cleaning, and staggered break and lunchtimes.

Our intention is to open all of our schools for the priority year groups, and will do so, as long as the rigorous risk assessments we carry out for each school gives us the reassurance we need that we can keep our pupils and staff as safe as possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Seven Waveney schools to open from June 3

Ravensmere Infant School in Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Mystery solved! Origin of Norwich keyboard revealed

Molly Sole is a digital artist who has worked on blockbuster film franchises such as Harry Potter, Star Wars and James Bond. She created the Norwich keyboard when she was an NUA student between 1999 and 2001. Picture: Archant/NostalgiaNerd/YouTube

Five more coronavirus deaths across Norfolk hospitals as death toll passes 350

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Inquest opened into death of man, 25, who died on the A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24