News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

RAF visit encourages Norfolk schoolgirls to aim high

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:24 AM April 29, 2021   
Springwood High School girls receive a lift from RAF visit.

Springwood High School girls receive a lift from RAF visit. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Girls at a Norfolk school have been encouraged to aim high by a visit from the Royal Air Force schools programme.

The initiative at Springwood High School in King’s Lynn focused on female students in Years 7, 8 and 9, and was not about recruitment or careers, but rather on saw service personnel help young girls build confidence and character.

Springwood High School girls receive a lift from RAF visit.

Springwood High School girls receive a lift from RAF visit. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Rebecca Davies, assistant head and head of Year 8, said: “This was a great way of re-engaging them with learning in a fun, extra-curricular way, and encouraging self-development and ways in which they can help themselves when they face challenges.”

The sessions, which took place in social bubbles, included prizes for involvement and contribution to the sessions. 

Springwood High School girls receive a lift from RAF visit.

Springwood High School girls receive a lift from RAF visit. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Those students judged to be the keenest will go forward to represent Springwood in a multi-school final at nearby RAF Marham in July, where there will be £1,000 worth of prizes on offer for those who complete a series of physical learning challenges.

You may also want to watch:

West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anna Tindale Gorleston

Missing woman's body found in car on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Video

Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Joseph Watson who is one of the new tenants to move into a home in Clarion Housing's Swannington development. 

'I feel very fortunate' - Tenants move into new £1.6m housing development

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Tooth, 64, with his wife Sue, 62

Special Report

RAF veteran 'mutilated' by surgeon who made three mistakes in five days

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus