RAF visit encourages Norfolk schoolgirls to aim high

Published: 9:24 AM April 29, 2021

Girls at a Norfolk school have been encouraged to aim high by a visit from the Royal Air Force schools programme.

The initiative at Springwood High School in King’s Lynn focused on female students in Years 7, 8 and 9, and was not about recruitment or careers, but rather on saw service personnel help young girls build confidence and character.

Springwood High School girls receive a lift from RAF visit. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Rebecca Davies, assistant head and head of Year 8, said: “This was a great way of re-engaging them with learning in a fun, extra-curricular way, and encouraging self-development and ways in which they can help themselves when they face challenges.”

The sessions, which took place in social bubbles, included prizes for involvement and contribution to the sessions.

Springwood High School girls receive a lift from RAF visit. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Those students judged to be the keenest will go forward to represent Springwood in a multi-school final at nearby RAF Marham in July, where there will be £1,000 worth of prizes on offer for those who complete a series of physical learning challenges.