Pupils surprised with special visit from racing driver

Published: 4:35 PM July 1, 2021

Pupils at Clenchwarton Primary School had a special visit from racing driver Bill ‘Wom’ Garner. - Credit: Ian Burt

Pupils were left "astounded" by a special visit from a racing driver which saw him park his car on their school playground.

Bill 'Wom' Garner surprised children at Clenchwarton Primary School this week with his eye-catching Formula Vee car, which is recognisable for its bright livery that raises awareness of Parkinson's disease - a disease that both his uncle and friend were diagnosed with.

Pupils could not contain their excitement after seeing the racing car appear at their school.

Rose Ward, executive deputy head teacher, said: "They were so excited and loved the car - seeing a real race car close-up is something not many people have the opportunity to do and we were thrilled when Bill said he would come over and show the children his car."

Mr Garner, from Wisbech, returned to competitive sport in 2016 and been racing in the single-seater class for a fifth season.

His visit to the school comes ahead of his next race at Norfolk’s Snetterton circuit on July 17 and 18.

Teacher Michelle Ryan in Formula Vee car. - Credit: Ian Burt

