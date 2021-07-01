Pupils surprised with special visit from racing driver
- Credit: Ian Burt
Pupils were left "astounded" by a special visit from a racing driver which saw him park his car on their school playground.
Bill 'Wom' Garner surprised children at Clenchwarton Primary School this week with his eye-catching Formula Vee car, which is recognisable for its bright livery that raises awareness of Parkinson's disease - a disease that both his uncle and friend were diagnosed with.
Pupils could not contain their excitement after seeing the racing car appear at their school.
Rose Ward, executive deputy head teacher, said: "They were so excited and loved the car - seeing a real race car close-up is something not many people have the opportunity to do and we were thrilled when Bill said he would come over and show the children his car."
Mr Garner, from Wisbech, returned to competitive sport in 2016 and been racing in the single-seater class for a fifth season.
You may also want to watch:
His visit to the school comes ahead of his next race at Norfolk’s Snetterton circuit on July 17 and 18.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk 'three weeks from 3rd Covid wave', expert warns
- 2 Shopfitter goes bust after 50 years owing more than £500k
- 3 Six arrested over puppy sales and money laundering
- 4 'He turned blue' - Boy, 9, saved after choking on travel sweet
- 5 Rod Stewart backing £3.4m scheme to rebuild East Anglian 'railway icon'
- 6 Canaries' striker set for FC Porto move
- 7 Fan park crowd told: 'Sit down or we’ll turn off big screen'
- 8 Boat owners hit out at 'stupid' pranksters
- 9 Two-car crash on A47 blocks road
- 10 'Very high risk' paedophile used hidden devices to groom 12-year-old