Trust boss says inspectors had ‘negative agenda’

PUBLISHED: 11:47 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 01 March 2019

Dame Rachel de Souza, chief executive of the Inspiration Trust, says Ofsted inspectors made mistakes in an inspection which saw Great Yarmouth Primary Academy ranked as

Dame Rachel de Souza, chief executive of the Inspiration Trust, says Ofsted inspectors made mistakes in an inspection which saw Great Yarmouth Primary Academy ranked as "inadequate". Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Andi Sapey

Dame Rachel de Souza has claimed inspectors who ranked Great Yarmouth Primary Academy as “inadequate” had a “negative agenda”.

Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk, Dame Rachel said another Inspiration Trust school, Thetford Academy, was inspected on the same day as Great Yarmouth Primary and that the inspection teams “could not have been more different”.

She said the team which inspected Great Yarmouth Primary had been “rude” and “hostile” compared to the “really good” inspectors who had visited Thetford.

She said Ofsted should keep schools “on their toes” but maintained that the body had been “wrong” about Great Yarmouth Primary.

She dodged a question from interviewer Andrew Turner about an anecdote he had heard that a child had thrown a chair at an inspector, responding by saying that an independent reviewer had assessed behaviour at the school to be “excellent”.

