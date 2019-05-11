Race for Life in memory of much-loved school technician

Academy staff and students will put their best foot forward as they remember a long-standing member of staff at this year's Race for Life.

The event, which raises money for Cancer Research UK, will be dedicated to Louise Malkin, a DT technician who was a member of the support team at Thomas Clarksion Academy in Wisbech and its predecessor Queens School for more than 20 years.

She lost her battle with cancer in October last year and is greatly missed by her colleagues at TCA.

Laura Buckenham is a humanities teacher at TCA and is also Louise's niece.

She said: "After the success of dedicating last year's race to our dear friend and colleague Nicki Cobbin, it's a lovely idea to dedicate this year's race to Auntie Louise.

"Her family are touched and a group of them will be supporting the event in her memory."

Staff, students and their families are invited to sign up to walk, jog, or run the 5km race, which starts at 6.30pm on Thursday, June 27. The entry fee is £2 for under 18s and £5 for adults.

In previous years, TCA has raised more than £4,000 through its Race for Life.