Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Race for Life in memory of much-loved school technician

11 May, 2019 - 07:10
Staff and students at Thomas Clarkson Academy, who will be running the Race for Life in memory of Louise Malkin Picture: TCA

Staff and students at Thomas Clarkson Academy, who will be running the Race for Life in memory of Louise Malkin Picture: TCA

Archant

Academy staff and students will put their best foot forward as they remember a long-standing member of staff at this year's Race for Life.

Louise Malkin, much-loved member of staff at Thomas Clarkson Academy Picture: TCALouise Malkin, much-loved member of staff at Thomas Clarkson Academy Picture: TCA

The event, which raises money for Cancer Research UK, will be dedicated to Louise Malkin, a DT technician who was a member of the support team at Thomas Clarksion Academy in Wisbech and its predecessor Queens School for more than 20 years.

She lost her battle with cancer in October last year and is greatly missed by her colleagues at TCA.

You may also want to watch:

Laura Buckenham is a humanities teacher at TCA and is also Louise's niece.

She said: "After the success of dedicating last year's race to our dear friend and colleague Nicki Cobbin, it's a lovely idea to dedicate this year's race to Auntie Louise.

"Her family are touched and a group of them will be supporting the event in her memory."

Staff, students and their families are invited to sign up to walk, jog, or run the 5km race, which starts at 6.30pm on Thursday, June 27. The entry fee is £2 for under 18s and £5 for adults.

In previous years, TCA has raised more than £4,000 through its Race for Life.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

‘A moment of balance’ as death-defying tightrope walk over Norwich market opens festival

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Paedophile hunters are destroying families ‘in the name of Facebook likes’ says Norfolk chief constable

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Police close section of A11 following an accident

Police have closed part of the A11 due to an earlier accident. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Town names its community champions of the year

Jim Bidwell being presented with Diss honoured citizen for 2019 by Town Mayor Trevor Wenman. Picture: Diss Town Council

‘Pessimism gets you nowhere’: Here is how Norfolk’s wildlife can be saved

Pamela Abbott, centre, chief executive of Norfolk Wildlife Trust with volunteers at Southrepps Commons nature reserve. Picture: Chris Hill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists