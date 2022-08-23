Race against time for 'building site' school to be ready for new term

Angel Road infant school is currently a building site, but it opens to pupils again in two weeks - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A city school is facing a race against time to be ready to welcome its pupils back for the new school year.

With the autumn term less than two weeks away, much of Angel Road Infant School in Norwich still resembles something of a building site.

Works have been ongoing over the summer to add new modular classrooms to the city site, in a project to also accommodate the pupils of neighbouring Angel Road Junior School.

Angel Road Infant School faces a race against time to be ready for the new school year - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

It comes more than a year after the junior school was vacated for safety concerns around its roof, with children split between the infant school and spare classrooms at nearby St Clement's Hill Primary Academy since June 2021.

The Evolution Academy Trust, which runs the school, said before the summer break that from September 2022 pupils from both Angel Road schools will be taught in the infant school site.

With less than a fortnight left until this date though, construction workers are still on site.

Lynsey Holzer, chief executive of the Evolution Academy Trust - Credit: Nick Butcher

Lynsey Holzer, the trust's chief executive, said she was confident the school would be able to provide "good quality accommodation" for all of its pupils from September.

She said: "Angel Road is coming on well - it has been challenging as ideally a building project shouldn't be this fast and against a backdrop of material shortages and rising costs it has certainly caused some sleepless nights.

"We have accommodation for all children ready for September and most of the alternations to make the site more suitable for the older children will be completed."

Mrs Holzer added that the trust is lobbying the Department for Education to fund a complete rebuild of the infant school site.

But a local councillor fears parents have been left in the dark over what September will hold.

Green Party member Alex Catt and city councillor Gary Champion, outside the disused Angel Road Junior School site - Credit: Alex Catt

Alex Catt, Green Party city councillor for the Sewell ward, said: "Parents need certainty and transparency around their children's education.

"After a year of being kept in the dark, moving schools and the junior school site being permanently shut, seeing your child's school looking like a building site just weeks before they return is unsettling.

"Our children's education should not be reliant on the minimum that EAT is able to scrape together by September."