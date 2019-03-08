Search

Let's get cracking! Pupils' joy as building work starts on their new primary school

PUBLISHED: 15:42 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 16 October 2019

Staff and pupils join R G Carter for the ground-breaking ceremony at Trowse Primary School. Picture: David Kirkham

David Kirkham

A major milestone has been passed in the creation of a new village primary school and nursery near Norwich.

Pupils and staff from Trowse Primary School joined representatives from construction firm R G Carter and design team NPS for the start of construction on the new school building.

The development will replace the current building and increase the school's capacity to 200 pupils. It will have seven classrooms, a multi-purpose hall and a nursery - a first for the village - as well as a stained glass window which will be relocated from the old school.

Stuart Odell, headteacher of Trowse Primary School, said: "The staff and pupils are very excited, not only about the lovely new building, but about the prospect of having a nursery and room to enjoy a wonderful outside space for encouraging play, outdoor learning and sports activities, and to support our aim to develop a well-rounded curriculum that leads to happy and confident children."

