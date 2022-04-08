School launches Queen's Platinum Jubilee egg trail to support wellbeing

An egg trail is being held in Wicklewood - Credit: Friends of Wicklewood and Nursery School

A Queen's Platinum Jubilee themed egg trail has been launched in a Norfolk village to help raise funds for a new school sensory garden.

Pupils at Wicklewood Primary School and Nursey, near Wymondham, have decorated and hidden 11 large wooden eggs all over Wicklewood as part of a fundraiser for the project, which aims to allow children "to relax and connect with nature to support their wellbeing".

The idea for the egg trail started in 2021 to help the school raise money during the coronavirus lockdown.

And following the success of the event, Friends of Wicklewood Primary School and Nursery has announced it will be holding the trail annually.

This year's theme of the Wicklewood Primary School and Nursery egg trail is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Friends of Wicklewood and Nursery School

Katy Johnson, the group's vice-chair, said: "The egg trail not only presented a unique fundraising opportunity at a time when restrictions made traditional fundraising events impossible.

"It also provided the sense of community that had been missing during lockdown and was an opportunity for parents and carers, pupils, teachers and the wider Wicklewood Community to come together and feel connected."

The charity has launched a Queen's Platinum Jubilee themed trail this Easter, which will run until Tuesday, April 19 and is open to children who attend and do not attend the school.

Attached to each of the eggs is a letter, which when all are collected can be unscrambled to make up a mystery phrase linked to this year's theme.

The Wicklewood Primary School and Nursery egg trail celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Friends of Wicklewood and Nursery School

Trail maps, which can be purchased for £2.50, provide hints to the location of the eggs and give hunters the chance to win a prize if they unscramble the mystery word.

Rachel Pailes, fundraising coordinator, said: "The overwhelming support by local businesses, who sponsored each of the eggs, and positive feedback from families at the school as well as the wider Wicklewood community has ensured that the egg trail becomes an annual event.

"This year, through map sales and sponsorship, we hope to smash the £1,000 fundraising mark."

Maps can be purchased at The Enchanted Willow Florist in Wymondham or Sindermill Country Store in Wicklewood.

For children not at the school, completed maps can be returned to either of these locations to collect their festive prize.