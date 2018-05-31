Four secondary schools announce plans for pupils to begin returning

For west Norfolk secondary schools have drawn up provisional plans for pupils to return as lockdown eases.

Trustees of the West Norfolk Academies Trust have agreed for Year 10 students to receive mentoring sessions at Springwood, St Clements, Marshland and Smithdon from Monday, June 15.

Year 12 Springwood students will also receive some face-to-face lessons but not their full complement.

Key worker and vulnerable children provision will continue for other pupils for the remainder of this term.

A final decision will be made on Monday, June 8, after staff have been consulted.

Roger Livesey, chair of the trust, said: “The trustees have agreed a plan to increase our secondary school provision from June 15 based on Government guidance.

“But we would like to stress that the health and safety of our students and staff is paramount and this is why we will not make a final decision until June 8 after consulting with our staff.”

Andy Johnson, the trust’s executive headteacher, confirmed letters had been sent to the parents of the trust’s Year 10 and 12 students.

He added: “As a trust, we have been making plans for some time about how to provide for children and to maintain social distancing as numbers increase. All options have been considered, including changes to the classroom structure, cleaning regime, and pattern of the school day.

“In approving our current plan to increase secondary provision, the trustees were acutely aware of their responsibilities to our staff and our students and have taken a cautious approach to opening at this time.”

The trust’s seven infant, junior and primary schools will re-open next week.

Year 6 children return on Monday, June 8, followed by Year One children on June 9 and nursery and reception children starting on June 10.

Mr Livesey said the trustees delayed the re-opening by a week to ensure staff are fully trained and are confident with the new arrangements.

The schools affected are Clenchwarton Primary, West Lynn Primary, Snettisham Primary, Heacham Junior, Heacham Infants, Walpole Cross Keys Primary, and Gaywood Primary.