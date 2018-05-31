Search

Advanced search

Four secondary schools announce plans for pupils to begin returning

PUBLISHED: 08:29 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 02 June 2020

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher at the West Norfolk Academies Trust Picture: Ian Burt

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher at the West Norfolk Academies Trust Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2013

For west Norfolk secondary schools have drawn up provisional plans for pupils to return as lockdown eases.

Trustees of the West Norfolk Academies Trust have agreed for Year 10 students to receive mentoring sessions at Springwood, St Clements, Marshland and Smithdon from Monday, June 15.

Year 12 Springwood students will also receive some face-to-face lessons but not their full complement.

Key worker and vulnerable children provision will continue for other pupils for the remainder of this term.

MORE - Best ever day as pupils return to village school

A final decision will be made on Monday, June 8, after staff have been consulted.

Roger Livesey, chair of the trust, said: “The trustees have agreed a plan to increase our secondary school provision from June 15 based on Government guidance.

“But we would like to stress that the health and safety of our students and staff is paramount and this is why we will not make a final decision until June 8 after consulting with our staff.”

Andy Johnson, the trust’s executive headteacher, confirmed letters had been sent to the parents of the trust’s Year 10 and 12 students.

MORE - Schools ‘bemused and baffled’ by government advice to reopen

He added: “As a trust, we have been making plans for some time about how to provide for children and to maintain social distancing as numbers increase. All options have been considered, including changes to the classroom structure, cleaning regime, and pattern of the school day.

“In approving our current plan to increase secondary provision, the trustees were acutely aware of their responsibilities to our staff and our students and have taken a cautious approach to opening at this time.”

The trust’s seven infant, junior and primary schools will re-open next week.

Year 6 children return on Monday, June 8, followed by Year One children on June 9 and nursery and reception children starting on June 10.

Mr Livesey said the trustees delayed the re-opening by a week to ensure staff are fully trained and are confident with the new arrangements.

The schools affected are Clenchwarton Primary, West Lynn Primary, Snettisham Primary, Heacham Junior, Heacham Infants, Walpole Cross Keys Primary, and Gaywood Primary.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

‘Greedy’ woman stole £10,000 from neighbour she befriended

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Less than half of schools reopen to returning pupils

Parents drop off pupils at Queen's Hill Primary School in Costessey as pupils in reception, year one and six begin to return to school on June 1. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

New help for businesses from new £2.7m discretionary fund

Sarah Butikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council. Photo: Sarah Butikofer

Man, 23, who travelled to Norfolk to earn money for his family died in crash, inquest hears

Dorin Melnic, right, was from Moldova in eastern Europe. He had come to the UK just months ago to work. Picture: Courtesy of Ludmila Corcinschi
Drive 24