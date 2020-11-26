News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pupils isolating as secondary school confirms seven Covid cases

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:33 PM November 26, 2020   
Ormiston Victory Academy at Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ormiston Victory Academy at Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dozens of pupils are learning from home after a secondary school confirmed seven cases of coronavirus had been reported.  

Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey said it had put measures in place after six pupils and one staff member had tested positive for Covid-19.

All seven are now self-isolating including two Year 8 pupils, two in Year 13, one Year 11 student, and one who is in Year 9. Two have not been in school since November 11.

In addition an administration staff member, who was confirmed to have tested positive on November 25, is also self-isolating, together with a second member of staff who had been in close contact.

Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey. Photo: Bill Smith

Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey.

In a message updating parents on the current situation, the school said: “At this stage we only have single cases, not linked ones, and we have been able to identify all the contacts that person had very quickly; they will all self isolate for 14 days as a precaution.”

Measures put in place mean 28 children in Year 9 have been isolating since November 17, while 20 sixth form students were asked to self-isolate from November 11. 

Some 40 pupils were sent home as a result of the first case in the Year 8 bubble and a further 39 from Year 8 were told to self-isolate from November 23. 

The school, which has 1,195 pupils, is run by the Ormiston Academies Trust, has been working with Public Health England.

It told parents: “The advice is to open the school as planned with all the systems of control in place such as hand washing, good respiratory hygiene, enhanced cleaning and protected groups. 

“We will also continue to ask all visitors inside school to wear a face covering.”

Parents have been urged to continue sending children to school and discuss any concerns. The school had not used any fines for unauthorised absences “because we have good relationships with our families and hope that through discussion we can encourage pupils back to school”.

Naomi Palmer, principal of Ormiston Victory Academy.

Naomi Palmer, principal of Ormiston Victory Academy. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Principal Naomi Palmer said: “As an academy, ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and the wider school community has been our absolute priority. 

“As a result, we have closely followed all Government guidance and have implemented all possible safety measures and protocols to ensure everyone’s safety and to limit the transmission of any virus.”

