Pupils leap into action to help protect NHS staff

Framingham Earl High School design and technology pupils have made visors for NHS staff Picture: Framingham Earl High School Framingham Earl High School

Pupils at a Norfolk school have sprung into action to help protect NHS staff battling the Covid-19 pandemic, putting their skills to good use to meet a shortage in protective equipment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Framingham Earl High School design and technology teacher Sarah Wollerton builds one of the visors pupils have made for NHS staff Picture: Framingham Earl High School Framingham Earl High School design and technology teacher Sarah Wollerton builds one of the visors pupils have made for NHS staff Picture: Framingham Earl High School

Framingham Earl High School design and technology teacher Sarah Wollerton is one of over 600 volunteers using 3D printers who are coordinating through the website 3DCrowd.uk to meet the shortfall for personal protective equipment (PPE), such as visors and goggles.

This 3D printing can take up to three hours for one piece however, so after seeing a fellow teacher’s simple design and conversations with friends working in the NHS, Ms Wollerton turned to an opportunity to educate and help.

Among just eight pupils and three teachers from years eight and nine who were at the south Norfolk school on Friday - amid schools being closed other than to pupils whose parents are considered key workers - they managed to make 76 visors for staff at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital in just two hours.

“They’re in a really tough place at the moment because there’s eight of them on average coming in each day and they’re not sure what they’re going to be doing and it was really good,” Ms Wollerton explained.

Framingham Earl High School design and technology pupils have made visors for NHS staff Picture: Framingham Earl High School Framingham Earl High School design and technology pupils have made visors for NHS staff Picture: Framingham Earl High School

“They got themselves into a bit of a production line and really got into it, and really enjoyed it, were asking lost of questions. A couple of them took it upon themselves to go and make a lovely card for the NHS staff as well.”

MORE: NHS staff ‘overwhelmed with kindness’ of community in wake of outbreak

Framingham Earl have also been lending protective goggles from their DT and science departments, with Ms Wollerton posting the simple designs to a Facebook group for DT teachers on Friday evening and receiving lots of enthusiastic responses, using basic materials available to DT departments.

“Doing something like this to let the kids give back to the community is a really good team building exercise and hopefully it will really spur the doctors on as well,” she added.

Framingham Earl High School design and technology teacher Sarah Wollerton models one of the visors pupils have made for NHS staff Picture: Framingham Earl High School Framingham Earl High School design and technology teacher Sarah Wollerton models one of the visors pupils have made for NHS staff Picture: Framingham Earl High School

“I’ve had feedback that doctors and nurses are really responding well to it and know that we’re thinking of them and trying to help them, just as they are trying to help us.

“The other thing that really makes me proud is that as a design and technology teacher there has been a sense that for years now that it has been completely put on the back-burner in curriculum and now all of a sudden we’re needed and wanted.”

- For regular updates on good deeds that people in our region are doing for others, join the Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help group on Facebook.

- Are you doing something to help others, or know someone who is? Email daniel.moxon@archant.co.uk with details.

Framingham Earl High School design and technology pupils have made visors for NHS staff Picture: Framingham Earl High School Framingham Earl High School design and technology pupils have made visors for NHS staff Picture: Framingham Earl High School

- Click here to subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live