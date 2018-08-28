Pupils’ comic musical has parents rolling in the aisles

Year 5 cast member on stage in the Cromer Junior School production of The Amazing Adventures of Superstan. Photo: Cromer Junior School Archant

A top class cast of Cromer Junior School Year 5 pupils had parents rolling in the aisles, with their production of the side-splitting musical The Amazing Adventures of Superstan.

Telling the tale of comic-reading clumsy clot Stanley Marvel, the play took audiences on a fantastic adventure, as, on discovering his local hero the Candy King is actually a super-villain, the young day-dreamer takes to the skies to fight for truth, freedom and justice.

With his super powers and super tights and a dose of secret formula, Stanley becomes the greatest superhero his home town of Megaville has ever seen, and sets out to foil the Candy King’s plan to take over the world with his corrupt confectionery

Praising pupils for their hard work and dedication, Year 5 teacher Victoria Stares said: “Our two performances to parents were really well received, with one parent saying she didn’t stop laughing throughout, and another saying he couldn’t believe the children were only nine and ten years old.”