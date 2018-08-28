Details of school’s wildlife projects sent to Prince Harry

Millfield school has written to Prince Harry about its wildlife projects. Picture: Dawn Price Archant

Schoolchildren have written to avid wildlife campaigner Prince Harry about their projects to save endangered animals.

Children at Millfield Primary School in North Walsham have created eye-catching posters and leaflets to raise awareness of their plight.

Spokeswoman Dawn Price said: “The aim is to not only raise awareness of the endangered animals but to also raise money for the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), so the children can sponsor animals and support the amazing work of the charity.

“The children planned and implemented fundraising activities such as making a game or baking cakes to also raise money. Parents were invited and children raised around £440. Letters have also been written to Prince Harry to inform him about the projects the children have been working on.”

The WWF, which used to be the World Wildlife Fund, is an international non-governmental organisation that works to reduce human impact on the environment.