Norfolk primary school wins national cooking contest

Pupils at Little Melton Primary School have won a national prize for designing a healthy recipe.

A Norfolk primary school has triumphed in a national cooking competition and won thousands of pounds worth of equipment for its kitchen.

Pupils at Little Melton Primary School have won a national prize for designing a healthy recipe.

Little Melton Primary School in Melton were challenged to create a healthy meal and dazzled judges with its 3D montage design of a Croque Monsieur toasted sandwich, featuring a step by step recipe, facts about the ingredients and even an explanation of the dish history.

The winning team of year five and six pupils won £2,000 worth of cooking equipment for the school, provided by kitchen company Belling.

Teaching assistant, Mrs Kerry Awbery, said winning the competition would have a positive impact on the small village school and its extra-curricular activities.

Pupils at Little Melton Primary School have won a national prize for designing a healthy recipe.

She said: "We are absolutely delighted to win, and the children are very excited about it! We have decided to organise an in school 'Great Bake Off' competition later this term, to celebrate".