Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk primary school wins national cooking contest

PUBLISHED: 16:02 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 17 June 2019

Pupils at Little Melton Primary School have won a national prize for designing a healthy recipe. Photo: James Robinson IMAGES

Pupils at Little Melton Primary School have won a national prize for designing a healthy recipe. Photo: James Robinson IMAGES

Archant

A Norfolk primary school has triumphed in a national cooking competition and won thousands of pounds worth of equipment for its kitchen.

Pupils at Little Melton Primary School have won a national prize for designing a healthy recipe. Photo: James Robinson IMAGESPupils at Little Melton Primary School have won a national prize for designing a healthy recipe. Photo: James Robinson IMAGES

Little Melton Primary School in Melton were challenged to create a healthy meal and dazzled judges with its 3D montage design of a Croque Monsieur toasted sandwich, featuring a step by step recipe, facts about the ingredients and even an explanation of the dish history.

You may also want to watch:

The winning team of year five and six pupils won £2,000 worth of cooking equipment for the school, provided by kitchen company Belling.

Teaching assistant, Mrs Kerry Awbery, said winning the competition would have a positive impact on the small village school and its extra-curricular activities.

Pupils at Little Melton Primary School have won a national prize for designing a healthy recipe. Photo: James Robinson IMAGESPupils at Little Melton Primary School have won a national prize for designing a healthy recipe. Photo: James Robinson IMAGES

She said: "We are absolutely delighted to win, and the children are very excited about it! We have decided to organise an in school 'Great Bake Off' competition later this term, to celebrate".

Most Read

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

A window was smashed at the Royal Mail enquiry office. Picture: David Bale

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for north Norfolk

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

A window was smashed at the Royal Mail enquiry office. Picture: David Bale

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for north Norfolk

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police investigate death of two people on the same road

A woman's body was found at a house on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

WATCH: Norfolk man behind Champions League anthem joins Peter Crouch, Chris Stark and Katherine Jenkins on stage at ‘CrouchFest’

Tony Britten, who wrote the Champions League anthem, appeared on stage at CrouchFest with footballer and podcast host Peter Crouch. Photo: Tony Britten
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists