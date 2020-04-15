Search

Advanced search

Everything you need to know about primary school offer day

PUBLISHED: 09:57 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 15 April 2020

Thousands of children across Norfolk are preparing to find out where they will be starting school in September. Picture: Getty

Thousands of children across Norfolk are preparing to find out where they will be starting school in September. Picture: Getty

Archant

Thousands of children across Norfolk are preparing to find out where they will be starting school in September.

Families across Norfolk will learn what primary school they will be walking their children to in Seprember Picture: Simon Lee PhotographyFamilies across Norfolk will learn what primary school they will be walking their children to in Seprember Picture: Simon Lee Photography

Schools may be largely closed due to coronavirus, but Norfolk County Council is still set to release its primary place offers for the 2020/21 academic year, letting families know whether they have been successful in securing a space at one of their preferred schools.

Applications for reception class places closed in January and it has been a tense time as parents and carers await a decision on where their child will start their education.

Last year admissions data from Norfolk County Council showed that, of the 9,062 applications made for reception class places for the next academic year, 92.8pc were given their first preference.

In total 600 families across Norfolk missed out on their first-choice primary school for children starting school in September. Some 355 applicants (4pc) secured their second preference, and 82 secured their third – while 191 applications were not offered a place at any of their preferred schools.

But what about those waiting to get into a primary school this September? When do they find out their fate? Here’s everything you need to know:

New pupils at St Andrew's Primary School, North Lopham, in 2017. The first day at school is a big step for all children. Picture: Steve AdamsNew pupils at St Andrew's Primary School, North Lopham, in 2017. The first day at school is a big step for all children. Picture: Steve Adams

When will I find out if my child has a place?

Councils will send confirmations for reception classes and primary school places on Thursday, April 16. Depending on the way you applied for your child’s primary school place you should find out that day.

How will you find out which primary school your child has been offered?

If you applied online, you can check your admissions account online at admissionsonline.norfolk.gov.uk. You will be able to view the decision on your account from 8.30am. This will be followed up with an email giving the decision and further information. If you completed an application form, letters are sent out by second-class post on April 16.

What happens then?

You may also want to watch:

If your child has been offered a place at one of your preferred schools, the headteacher will have been informed and you will be contacted directly by the school with further information.

You do not need to accept the place offered; however some schools may have arrangements in place to ask you to confirm your acceptance. The first day of the autumn term 2020 is Monday, September 7.

What if you are not happy with the primary school your child has been offered?

If you are not happy with the primary school offer you have been given, there are three courses of action you can take. Firstly your child will automatically be added to your preferred school’s waiting list, you can appeal, or you can apply for a different school.

If a preference has been refused at any school your child’s name will be kept on a waiting list for that school until the end of December 2020.

To appeal against the decision of the admissions authority, you need to state your intention in writing (or by emailing admissions@norfolk.gov.uk) stating which school or schools you are appealing for before Friday, May 1.

What does an appeal involve?

If your child has been refused a place at an academy or a free school your appeal request will then be forwarded to the headteacher who will send you an appeal form and guidance.

For all other schools, we will send an appeal form to complete and return by Friday, May 15.

You will be told 10 school days in advance when and where your appeal will be. It will be heard in private in front of an independent three person panel whose decision is based on balancing the needs of your child against the effect of admitting another child.

Wherever possible you will be told the decision by phone by the next working day and a letter will be sent within seven days explaining the decision and the reasons for it. All admission appeals panels act independently and their decisions are binding on everyone. There is no further right of appeal.

• Information around late primary school place applications, home to school transport and free schools meals is available at norfolk.gov.uk/education-and-learning/schools

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Britten Court Care Home has announced four of their residents have passed away after being believed to contract the disease Covid-19.. Picture: Care UK

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

‘We never thought we’d be affected by it’ - Family of coronavirus victim speak out

Bella Cordell was

Tyres of three cars slashed on same coastal street

Police have appeal for witnesses after three cars had their tyres slashed on the same Gorleston street. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Norwich man jailed for coughing in face of police officer as they dispersed group

Richard Law, who has been jailed after coughing in the face of a police officer on Easter Sunday Photo: Norfolk Police

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Britten Court Care Home has announced four of their residents have passed away after being believed to contract the disease Covid-19.. Picture: Care UK

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We never thought we’d be affected by it’ - Family of coronavirus victim speak out

Bella Cordell was

Tyres of three cars slashed on same coastal street

Police have appeal for witnesses after three cars had their tyres slashed on the same Gorleston street. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Around 2,300 jobs at risk as two more major fashion stores in trouble

Oasis and Warehouse, with concessions in House of Fraser in Norwich as well as in John Lewis, Debenhams and Outfit, are preparing to call in the administrators, putting 2,300 jobs at risk. This picture was taken before the coronavirus lockdown. Pic: Archant

Norwich man jailed for coughing in face of police officer as they dispersed group

Richard Law, who has been jailed after coughing in the face of a police officer on Easter Sunday Photo: Norfolk Police

Meet the lifeboatman hero of the airwaves who is keeping the wards virus-free

Lifeboatman and hospital clean Ian Papworth has scored a hit with his Facebook DJ sets which are helping people isolated in their homes Picture: Ian Papworth
Drive 24