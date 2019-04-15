What you need to know about primary school offer day

Thousands of families across Norfolk are set to find out where their child will be starting school in the new academic year as primary school place offers are announced. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire PA Archive/Press Association Images

Thousands of children across Norfolk are preparing to find out where they will be starting school in September.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk County Council is set to release its primary school place offers on Tuesday for the 2019/20 academic year, letting families know whether they have been successful in securing a space at one of their preferred schools.

Applications for reception class places closed in January and it has been a tense time as parents and carers await a decision on where their child will start their education.

Junior school places are also set to be announced by the local authority on Tuesday. Secondary school places were announced in March.

For those who applied for primary school places online, decisions will be made available during the day on Tuesday and emails will also be sent detailing decisions in full.

For those who completed a paper application, Norfolk County Council will send a letter on Tuesday by second-class post detailing their offer.

For children who have been refused places at any of their preferred schools, their name will be kept on a waiting list until the end of December 2019.

Parents or carers refused a place have the right to appeal and must contact Norfolk County Council by Friday, May 3 if they intend to do so.

Information around late primary school place applications, home to school transport and free schools meals is available at www.norfolk.gov.uk/education-and-learning/schools.