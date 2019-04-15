Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

What you need to know about primary school offer day

15 April, 2019 - 16:38
Thousands of families across Norfolk are set to find out where their child will be starting school in the new academic year as primary school place offers are announced. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Thousands of families across Norfolk are set to find out where their child will be starting school in the new academic year as primary school place offers are announced. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Thousands of children across Norfolk are preparing to find out where they will be starting school in September.

Norfolk County Council is set to release its primary school place offers on Tuesday for the 2019/20 academic year, letting families know whether they have been successful in securing a space at one of their preferred schools.

Applications for reception class places closed in January and it has been a tense time as parents and carers await a decision on where their child will start their education.

Junior school places are also set to be announced by the local authority on Tuesday. Secondary school places were announced in March.

For those who applied for primary school places online, decisions will be made available during the day on Tuesday and emails will also be sent detailing decisions in full.

For those who completed a paper application, Norfolk County Council will send a letter on Tuesday by second-class post detailing their offer.

For children who have been refused places at any of their preferred schools, their name will be kept on a waiting list until the end of December 2019.

Parents or carers refused a place have the right to appeal and must contact Norfolk County Council by Friday, May 3 if they intend to do so.

Information around late primary school place applications, home to school transport and free schools meals is available at www.norfolk.gov.uk/education-and-learning/schools.

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Chip shop owner banned from roads for drink driving

Fishers of Hunstanton owner Mark Wilson Picture: Archant

‘Lives are being torn apart’: Family’s heartache after son moves out of All Hallows hospital after 14 years

Ed Spashett, 32, has been living at the nursing home in Bungay for 14 years. Pictured here with his mother, Sandra Bell. Picture: Contributed by Sandra Bell

Two barns and two vehicles ablaze at farm near Bungay

An area of Shadow Barn Lane near Bungay. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is legalisation the answer to Norfolk’s drug problem?

Lord Alan Howarth, a Labour party peer who lives in Norwich, believes drugs should be legalised and regulated. Photo: Bill Smith

Bullish Farke confident City will not wilt in promotion scrap

Daniel Farke knows Norwich City must stay in the moment to clinch promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sixty serious health and safety risks found in Norwich rental homes in one year

The golden triangle in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists