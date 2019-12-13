Search

Revealed: How your child's primary school performed in latest tests

13 December, 2019 - 11:54
Search our table to find out how every primary school in Norfolk performed. Photo: PA Wire

Archant

Norfolk's primary schools continue to lag behind the rest of the country, according to government figures published today, but are slowly improving.

The Department for Education released data for every school in the country on Friday morning showing their performance in the Key Stage Two Sats, taken by year six pupils at the end of primary school.

To find out how your child's school performed, search our table. If the school is not listed, then no data has been published.

The figures show that 60pc of Norfolk's 9,000 year six pupils met the expected standards in reading, writing and maths, compared to 65pc in the rest of the country. That is up 1pc on last year.

Meanwhile, 7pc of Norfolk pupils reached a measure called the high score compared to 11pc nationally.

The DfE also measures how children have advanced at primary school through something called a progress score.

For all three subjects of reading, writing and maths Norfolk's progress score was minus 1, compared to the national average of zero.

Suffolk just outperformed Norfolk again with 62pc meeting expected standards.

Last year, Norfolk saw 59pc of year six pupils reaching the targets at the end of key stage two, up on the 57pc figure for the previous year.

Two Norfolk schools saw every pupil meet the expected standards. They were All Saints School in King's Lynn and Bressingham Primary School.

Schools are considered to be under-performing if fewer than 65pc of pupils reach the expected standard, or if they fail to make sufficient progress in the three key areas.

