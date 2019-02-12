Search

Norfolk primary school children have been creating artwork for a new television show on Sky

PUBLISHED: 13:09 15 February 2019

Primary school children across west Norfolk have been creating artwork for a new TV show on Sky.

Night Zookeeper is an award winning digital platform that has had a 10 episode TV show commission from Sky, and west Norfolk born co-creator Buzz Burman has been in the county for three days, visiting six schools to try and find content for his show, and he wasn’t disappointed.

Mr Burman said: “It has been a brilliant three days. All the children have been enthusiastic, well behaved and taking it very seriously. I’m from Norfolk so I am very happy and proud of all the content we have from across the region.

“I have a meeting with the team and animators tomorrow and with all the content I have, it’s going to be a really tough decision.”

It’s not just for school children however, Night Zookeeper online is for any age and Mr Burman encourages parents to get involved.

