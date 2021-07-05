News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
School helps launch programme to teach pupils about diversity

Simon Parkin

Published: 7:00 PM July 5, 2021   
Pupils at Preston Primary School in Tasburgh have been learning about diversity and respecting difference. - Credit: Discovery Education

A Norfolk primary school is one of the first in the country to sign up to a new digital programme that teaches pupils about diversity. 

Preston Primary School in Tasburgh has joined state-of-the-art digital platform Discovery Education Health and Relationships that sees pupils learning about different cultures, types of families and relationships.

Featuring special student-led videos and fun role play activities, it helps children to understand diversity and inclusion in an age-appropriate way. 

Preston Primary is using the programme across the school and it is already having a positive impact, said teacher Victoria Braddock.

“Learning to respect differences is really important for us as a school and Health and Relationships contains some brilliant resources to bring this to life,” she added.

“It reinforces our whole school approach to teaching about diversity. Recently we’ve used the programme alongside teaching about Black History Month and different faiths and cultures.”

