Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:00 10 December 2018

Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

Archant

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

But for one school in Great Yarmouth, Poundland provided it with the perfect setting for an afternoon out.

Children in years three, four, five and six at Northgate Primary School’s rockets learning support class visited the store on Monday afternoon to exchange a one-pound coin for change adding up to the same value.

They used the money to buy a Christmas gift for a friend from the store.

The aim of the exercise was to give the pupils a chance to take their learning in the classroom into real-life experiences.

Children had first-hand experience of handling and spending money, using the self-serve check outs, bagging their items and wrapping them ready for a Christmas party day next week.

Teachers at the school used the trip to provide children with the responsibilty of buying items in a real shop.

