It’s a Christmas miracle! Postman comes to youngsters’ rescue

04 December, 2018 - 15:01
Royal Mail postman Andrew Harrison paid a special Christmas visit to Antingham and Southrepps Primary schoolchildren. Picture: COURTESY OF THE SCHOOL

Christmas has been saved for a group of youngsters at a rural north Norfolk school.

The children had written their letters with their wish-lists to Santa but were concerned that, with no postbox in the village, he would not receive them.

Enter kind-hearted postman Andrew Harrison.

He collected the letters personally from the children, and made the experience extra special with his brilliant costume, magic dust and Santa post sack.

The children in the new Buttercups nursery class at Antingham and Southrepps Primary School and the mixed Reception/Year 1 class are now confident that their wishes will come true.

Head of school Emma Harding said: “The children were over the moon that their letters would be sent specially to Santa. The school would like to say a huge thankyou to Andrew and the Royal Mail for this wonderful experience for the children.”

