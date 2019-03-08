GCSE results 2019: What students in Norfolk can do next

After the exam results come in this week, what are the options for Norfolk's GCSE cohort?

Since 2013 young people have been required to stay in education or training until the age of 18 - but that doesn't mean everyone has to follow the same path.

If your GCSE results are not what you expected, some colleges will let you resit while they carry on with more advanced studies. It's best to contact the college you have applied to and see if this is an option.

Here are a few of the options available for post-16 study:

- A-levels

The traditional, academic route. School sixth forms, sixth form colleges and some vocational colleges offer A-level courses, which involve two years of study. Changes to the courses mean they are now only formally assessed at the end, with reduced coursework and no first-year exams. When choosing A-level options it's important to think about future education or career possibilities and which subjects you may need to have taken.

- Vocational courses

More practical courses can still be a route to higher education. They include BTECs, which can be taken in combination with A-levels, and other diploma courses. Places such as City College Norwich, East Coast College and Easton and Otley College run specialised vocational courses. From 2020 students will also be able to study T-levels, a two-year vocational/technical course equivalent to three A-levels.

- Apprenticeships

There's also the option to earn while you learn on apprenticeships, which are available in a variety of sectors from construction to tech. There are several education providers around Norfolk who run apprenticeship courses. For young people who lack some skills or experience, traineeships are an option.