Win a share of £10,000 of gardening gear for your school

Rose, Hugo, centre, and Callum at Browick Road Primary School at Wymondham start work on the school's allotment. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Parents in Norfolk can collect coupons to help schools win gardening equipment to promote healthy learning with our new Plant to Plate scheme.

We have £10,000 worth of gardening gear to help primary schools start growing their own food, with our new Plant to Plate scheme - and you can help them win their share of it.

The scheme, sponsored by PlantGrow, sees the EDP and Norwich Evening News working with Enjoy Gardening More to give primary schools across the region a chance to share in £10,000 worth of equipment.

This will help them create school gardens and grow their own vegetables. All schools need to do is collect coupons, published every day - starting tomorrow.

The six schools collecting the most (as an average per pupil) will win £1,000 of gardening equipment, plus invaluable advice from Enjoy Gardening More's head gardener, Peter McDermott.

Every school that collects more than 1000 will win a gardening pack worth £130.

The scheme follows in the success of 2018's Books for Schools and Sports Equipment campaigns and 2019's Lego Education programme.

Mr McDermott said: "We're passionate about inspiring young people to learn about gardening and horticulture, and we're absolutely thrilled to be able to support such an exciting project."

Browick Primary in Wymondham is one of the schools participating. It has already made a good start on its garden, thanks to money raised by the parents for a greenhouse and funding from the council.

Year Three teacher and science lead, Alison Taylor, said: "We're in close contact with the school kitchen because the aim is to grow vegetables that can really be used."

Any school looking to increase its outdoor activity can benefit.

Dereham Junior School's Christina Bodiam said: "We're at the start of the process, with the gardening club having its first meeting. We're working towards our Eco-Schools Green Flag status, which is a way to engage students with environmental issues. Plant to Plate can really help with this."

Mr McDermott added: "This project gives the next generation an understanding of where food comes from and how the natural world works - plus it gives them a chance to be outside and become happier and healthier."

Peter McDermott, head gardener at Enjoy Gardening More Picture: EGM Peter McDermott, head gardener at Enjoy Gardening More Picture: EGM

HOW TO TAKE PART

Plant to Plate is a token-collect scheme, with £10,000 worth of gardening equipment waiting to be shared between schools across the region. It will help schools create their own vegetable gardens. It not only contributes to their learning but also gives children the chance to engage with their environment, enjoy the great outdoors and pick up valuable life skills.

Every school that collects more than 1000 tokens will receive a gardening pack worth £130 that includes strawberry runners, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, tomato planters, potato planters, herbs, compost, a planting kit and planting guides - plus recipe ideas, to make the most of the produce grown.

The six schools (three in Norfolk, three in Suffolk) collecting the most tokens per pupil will also collect £1000 worth of gardening equipment and personal advice from Peter McDermott, head gardener at Enjoy Gardening More. Judging the scheme on tokens per pupil means all schools have a chance, no matter how large or small.

How to register

Schools simply need to register to take part (many already have - check with your school office) by emailing educationpromotion@archant.co.uk with the school name, postal address and phone number, plus a contact name and email address.

Where to collect tokens

Tokens will be published every day in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News every day, with double tokens on Saturday, plus the North Norfolk News, Dereham Times, Fakenham Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and Great Yarmouth Mercury.

When to collect

The first tokens will appear tomorrow - Saturday, January 18 - with the final tokens on Friday, March 27. Schools have until April 3 to submit their tokens.