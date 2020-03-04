Search

Advanced search

Video

Win gardening gear to help primary pupils grow a bumper crop

PUBLISHED: 10:19 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 04 March 2020

Pupils with the broad beans growing at Nightingale Infant School at Taverham Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pupils with the broad beans growing at Nightingale Infant School at Taverham Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Collect coupons in our Plant to Plate scheme, sponsored by Plant Grow, to bag your local school a share of £10,000 of gardening goodies

The Plant to Plate campaign is offering £10,000 worth of gardening gear to help primary schools start growing their own foodThe Plant to Plate campaign is offering £10,000 worth of gardening gear to help primary schools start growing their own food

We've teamed up with Enjoy Gardening More for our Plant to Plate scheme, sponsored by PlantGrow, to help primary teachers get children out of the classroom and growing food for the school kitchen. Outdoor learning is a superb way to get the kids understanding more about nature, science and sources of food.

But how do they guarantee a good crop? Daniel Suggitt of Plant to Plate sponsor PlantGrow has some advice. He said: "The first step is to improve the quality of the soil.

"That's especially important with raised beds, which many schools will be using. Ideally, organic material like manure or a natural fertilizer like PlantGrow would have been dug through in the autumn, but it's not too late to do it now, before planting. Use a hand fork and mix your material through the top few inches of the soil."

The next stage is to protect the soil with a mulch. Mr Suggitt said: "Raised beds particularly are prone to drying out, so a good mulch will help seal in moisture.

Fruit and vegetables at Nightingale Infant School at Taverham Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFruit and vegetables at Nightingale Infant School at Taverham Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"Our solid PlantGrow is a soil-conditioning fertilizer that can be used as a mulch.

"If there are already seeds in the bed, it will help to enrich the soil at the same time." If some plants appear to be struggling, Mr Suggitt advises giving a weekly or twice-weekly feed with a liquid feed to give them a boost. "We always recommend growing chemical-free," he says. "It's good for bees, butterflies and other wildlife - children and teachers love seeing those creatures."

HOW TO TAKE PART

Pupils with the broad beans growing at Nightingale Infant School at Taverham Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPupils with the broad beans growing at Nightingale Infant School at Taverham Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plant to Plate is a token-collect scheme, with £10,000 worth of gardening equipment waiting to be shared between schools across the region. Every school that collects more than 1000 tokens will receive a gardening pack worth £130 and the six schools (three in Norfolk, three in Suffolk) collecting the most tokens per pupil will also collect £1000 worth of gardening equipment and personal advice from Peter McDermott, head gardener at Enjoy Gardening More.

Where to collect tokens

Tokens will be published in the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and East Anglian Daily Times (two on Saturday), Ipswich Star, North Norfolk News, Dereham Times, Fakenham Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and Great Yarmouth Mercury.

Pupils in the poly-tunnel at Nightingale Infant School at Taverham Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPupils in the poly-tunnel at Nightingale Infant School at Taverham Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to collect

Tokens appear every day (with double tokens in Saturday issues) with the final tokens published on Friday March 27. Schools have until April 3 to submit their tokens.

Most Read

Nightclub nostalgia: How Norfolk town partied back in the day

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Fears for Chapelfield as owners look at ‘alternative options’ for business

hapelfields owner, Intu, has said it is looking at alternative plans for its business. Pic: Archant

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

200 jobs ‘on the line’ as council makes £8m planning application ‘U-turn’

Two hundred jobs could be lost after a council turned its back on an approved planning application to make changes to a long-awaited bridge. Photo: Archant

Blake singer warning cuts to Norfolk Music Service could impact on young people’s mental health

Humphrey Berney, member of classical vocal group Blake. Picture: Angela Sharpe
Drive 24