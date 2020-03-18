Search

Bid to build new classrooms and play area at Victorian school

PUBLISHED: 14:30 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 18 March 2020

Hingham Primary School. Picture: Google

New classrooms, a play area and extra parking could be built at a market town primary school.

If the Norfolk County Council plans are approved, the majority of the work at Hingham Primary School on Hardingham Street, would be finished by the end of August 2020 but could run into October, according to the planning statement.

The school has two temporary classrooms which are behind the main Victorian building but it is hoped these can be replaced with a more permanent single-storey structure for three classrooms.

As well as that the school would include a new outdoor play area, play area canopy, six extra car parking spaces, on top of the current 23, an extra 10 bike spaces, on top of the 20 it currently has, store shed, cycle shelter and fencing.

Workmen would access the school off Hardingham Street during the construction phase and would use a separate entrance to avoid children, parents and staff. The majority of work would take place in the summer holiday.

A temporary mobile classroom would be built while work is taking place.

The planning statement said: “Norfolk County Council (NCC) have identified the need to improve the existing primary School in Hingham. The school currently has two mobile classrooms and a small class base in the main school (which will revert to group room use) that are inadequate and require replacement with permanent accommodation.

“The school also needs to provide additional car parking for the school and on site playgroup.”

Describing the temporary classrooms at the back of the school site, the planning statement said: “These require permanent replacement to deliver the curriculum efficiently and provide fit for purpose accommodation.”

It added: “Additional car parking will be formed to meet the needs of the school and NCC standards.”

A different planning statement said: “Historically, modular accommodation had the reputation of being a relatively cheap option to provide additional accommodation on school sites. Modern modular buildings are completely different as they are constructed to meet all Building Regulation requirements and often perform better than more traditional forms of construction.”

