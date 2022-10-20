New school plan lodged for rapidly expanding village

Plans for a new primary school in Cringleford. Inset, Daniel Elmer, deputy cabinet member for children's services at Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Plans to build a new primary school for more than 400 children in a rapidly-expanding village have been submitted.

Norfolk County Council has applied to itself for permission to build a two-storey primary school in Cringleford on the edge of Norwich.

The new school is proposed for land off Colney Lane, close to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and is designed to help the village cope with its ever-growing population.

Around 1,300 new homes are planned for the village - a growth of around 50pc of its current size.

The scheme is largely financed by County Hall, but will be propped up by developer contributions through the community infrastructure levy.

If approved, the new school will be set across two storeys and have enough places for 420 pupils.

Currently the village, which has around 2,000 homes, only has one primary school - Cringleford Church of England Primary School - which would be grossly over-subscribed without the new school.

Daniel Elmer, deputy cabinet member for children's services at the county council, said: "This school, if approved, would be extremely welcome in the area, helping to ensure local people can get their children into a local school.

"It is particularly pleasing to see the environmental standards of this new build which shows the council's commitment to reaching the ambitious target of achieving net zero carbon by 2030."

The need for a new school was previously identified when it was included in an outline application to South Norfolk Council to build 650 homes in the village.

The school has been designed with future-proofing in mind, with a variety of features included to offset carbon impact.

This includes equipping buildings with solar panels, passive stack ventillation, heat pumps and an all-electric kitchen.

The council's ambition is for the school to be built and open by September 2024.

Norfolk County Councillor Daniel Elmer. Picture: Norfolk County Coucil - Credit: Norfolk County Council

It has also launched a hunt for an organisation to operate the school, with academy trusts given until November 7 to register their interest.

The planning application is due to be considered in due course, with a decision expected in early 2023.

Should the plans go ahead it would almost double the number of primary school places available in the village.