Plans to repair Grade II listed school building

PUBLISHED: 08:28 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:28 02 April 2019

Plans have been submitted to repair Eccles Hall, near Quidenham, which is used by Aurora Eccles School. Picture: Breckland Council/Aurora Eccles School

Plans have been submitted to repair a Grade II listed building at a school that has had to be partially closed due to its leaky roof and fears over its structural stability.

Plans have been submitted to repair a Grade II listed building at a school that has had to be partially closed due to its leaky roof and fears over its structural stability.

Proposals for external repairs and redecoration at Eccles Hall, near Quidenham, including roof replacement, structural strengthening and remedial works to tackle wet and dry rot, have been submitted to Breckland Council.

The house, which dates to 1700, is used for offices, dormitories, residential accommodation and a kitchen for Aurora Eccles School that offers specialist teaching to children with communication challenges and learning difficulties.

However concern over the structural stability in conjunction with water penetration through the roof has seen the first and second floor accommodation vacated.

Plans submitted state: “The aim of the proposed works is to undertake a full external repairs scheme of the envelope of the property along with a roof replacement and treatment of decayed timbers. This is to ensure that the property is left watertight and to prevent any further deterioration of the building fabric both internally and externally.”

