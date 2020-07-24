Search

Advanced search

‘Enquiries are sky-rocketing’ - Plans for outdoor nursery approved

PUBLISHED: 08:00 25 July 2020

Plans for a woodland nursery in Aylsham have been given the green light. Picture: Dandelion Nursery

Plans for a woodland nursery in Aylsham have been given the green light. Picture: Dandelion Nursery

Archant

Plans for an outdoor nursery which has seen a “sky-rocketing” number of enquires have been given the green light.

Managing directors, Emma Harwood, left, and Hayley Room at the Dandelion Education outside nursery at Marsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYManaging directors, Emma Harwood, left, and Hayley Room at the Dandelion Education outside nursery at Marsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Broadland District Council has approved plans for a nursery at the Brick Kiln wood in Aylsham from award-winning Dandelion Education Limited.

They have been running a nursery on the site since last year but, while waiting for the bid to be given the go-ahead, said they feared the nursery would close.

Plans for a woodland nursery in Aylsham have been given the green light. Picture: Dandelion NurseryPlans for a woodland nursery in Aylsham have been given the green light. Picture: Dandelion Nursery

Now, though, owners Emma Harwood and Hayley Room, say they are “delighted” with the decision and plan to run the nursery at the woodland site for “decades to come.”

In the meantime, Miss Harwood said enquiries for places had a “sky-rocketed” with an average of five parents trying to secure places a day, compared to five a week previously.

Plans for a woodland nursery in Aylsham have been given the green light. Picture: Dandelion NurseryPlans for a woodland nursery in Aylsham have been given the green light. Picture: Dandelion Nursery

She added the coronavirus pandemic had highlighted that children do “not need plastic toys and lights.”

You may also want to watch:

Miss Harwood, who worked as a primary school teacher for nearly 20 years, said: “Lots of nurseries are closing because of Covid-19. And I think, more generally, people are realising what we always knew - that it’s better to learn outside.

“Children are a lot calmer when they are outdoors and the wood has everything we need. There are climbing stations and all sort of things they can play and learn with. High-quality teaching does not mean children need to sit in a classroom.

“If we had needed to close, it would have been really sad and we would have needed to lay off workers which would have been terrible.

“It would have been a shame for children as there is nothing else like us for them - certainly no nurseries like us who offer philosophy classes.”

The nursery features a moveable yurt, four wooden sheds and two wooden composting toilets.

In total, there will be five members of staff and a maximum of 30 pupils at the Brick Kiln nursery.

Dandelion Education Limited also has a permanent site at Eaton Vale in Norwich and Miss Harwood said they would be looking to recruit more staff across both sites in the future.

She added: “It is a rare and privileged position to be able to offer jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and we are extremely lucky.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Customers are upset’ - Village shop fears over holiday resort bid

Cawston Post Office and store had a petition in the shop to stop plans to turn Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Google

Mum bombarded with text messages from supermarket after council blunder

Natasha Holmes-Olley, who was sent details of other Morrison's shopper by mistake. Picture: Natasha Holmes-Olley

First look at seven futuristic £2.5m homes being built ‘like nothing Norfolk has seen before’

Octagon Park, Little Plumstead where homes for the future are being built. Pic: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Ten men arrested after armed police and dog unit sent to mass brawl in Norwich

Magdalen Street in Norwich where10 men were arrested on Thursday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s so upsetting’ - Burglars snatch £10,000 of jewellery from nurse’s home as she works

Gary and Angela Fisk, who have lost more than £10,000 of jewellery after the home was ransacked Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Customers are upset’ - Village shop fears over holiday resort bid

Cawston Post Office and store had a petition in the shop to stop plans to turn Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Google

Ten men arrested after armed police and dog unit sent to mass brawl in Norwich

Magdalen Street in Norwich where10 men were arrested on Thursday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

‘Enquiries are sky-rocketing’ - Plans for outdoor nursery approved

Plans for a woodland nursery in Aylsham have been given the green light. Picture: Dandelion Nursery

How grassroots sport in Norfolk is returning to action after lockdown

Socially-distant training at Wymondham Wasps Ladies and Girls Rugby Club. Picture: Wymondham Wasps