Search

Advanced search

Plans for all primary pupils to return to school ‘to be dropped’

PUBLISHED: 08:53 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 09 June 2020

Parents drop off children at Queen's Hill Primary School, Costessey, as some pupils begin to return. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Parents drop off children at Queen's Hill Primary School, Costessey, as some pupils begin to return. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Archant

Plans for primary schools to welcome back all pupils to the classroom before the summer look set to be dropped.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders. Picture: ArchantGeoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders. Picture: Archant

Children began returning to primary schools in a phased process last week, with reception, year one and year six pupils heading back first.

The government had set out an aim for all primary pupils to spend four weeks in school before the summer break, with Boris Johnson last month saying his aim was “to get primary pupils back into schools in stages.”

But the feasibility of a full return means schools might now be given “flexibility” over whether or not to admit more pupils.

Pupils in class at Queen's Hill Primary School, Costessey, after returning to school in June. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WirePupils in class at Queen's Hill Primary School, Costessey, after returning to school in June. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Education secretary Gavin Williamson is to give an update on the progress of schools reopening on Tuesday, and is expected to concede that many primary pupils will not return until the new school year in autumn.

MORE: 7 ways reopened schools have changed for children

Almost half of primary schools in Norfolk saw some pupils return last week with more welcoming back children this week with around 90pc expected to have priority years groups by next week.

However after implementing measures including reduced class sizes and distancing, head teachers had expressed concerns over the practicalities of seeing all remaining years two, three and four year pupils returning.

Chris Snudden, director of learning and inclusion for Norfolk's children's services, part of Norfolk County Council. Picture: Julian Claxton PhotographyChris Snudden, director of learning and inclusion for Norfolk's children's services, part of Norfolk County Council. Picture: Julian Claxton Photography

Some Norfolk schools have been forced to implement rotas systems and a part-time return just to accommodate priority years.

Geoff Barton, a former Bury St Edmunds head teacher and general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said he was not surprised the plan had been dropped.

He said: “The ‘ambition’ to bring back all primary year groups for a month before the end of the summer term was a case of the government over-promising something that wasn’t deliverable.

“It isn’t possible to do that while maintaining small class sizes and social bubbles, so we aren’t surprised that the policy has been jettisoned.”

MORE: Pupils will not visit their new secondary schools before September

However Anne Longfield, the children’s commissioner for England, said reports that the government is dropping the plan was “a huge disappointment”.

She told BBC Breakfast: “It does mean that the vast majority, probably about eight million children, very likely won’t return to the classroom until September, which means that, again, there will be a huge variation in their learning over that period.”

Asked last week about the possible return of more pupils before the summer, Chris Snudden, director of learning and inclusion for Norfolk’s children’s services, part of Norfolk County Council, said: “I think we are only in that place if we continue to get the right kind of evidence that children would not be big transmitters and therefore it becomes safer and safer to put bigger groups of children together.

“I think we are some way off that, but if we get to the place where that is the right thing to do then schools would do their very best to make that happen.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Council workers suspended over Norfolk County Farms complaint

Two Norfolk county farms staff members have been suspended. Photo: Getty Images

‘It’s certainly going to be a change’ - hair salon prepares to reopen

Shelley B's Hive Hair and Beauty in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Shelley Billingham

People across Norwich area left without running water

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Norfolk pubs react to news they could reopen this month

Russell Evans (left) and Greg Adjemian (right) on reopening in June. Picture: Getty/Archant

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in park

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in Kett's Park in Wymondham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after four-vehicle crash

A man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a crash on the A134 near Whittington. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

People across Norwich area left without running water

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Manager who gloated about getting away with coverage of patient’s death is dismissed

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant

NHS worker punched in the face in road rage attack

The Drayton High Road/Sweet Briar Road junction, where an NHS worker was victim to a road rage assault. Picture: Google

Teenager starved of oxygen at birth in Norfolk hospital to get millions in compensation

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

King’s Lynn star set for track return at European Championship

King's Lynn Stars rider Robert Lambert. Picture: Ian Burt Photography
Drive 24