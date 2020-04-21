Search

Advanced search

‘We miss you!’ Teachers unite to send pupils a poignant message

PUBLISHED: 10:41 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 21 April 2020

The special message sent by staff of Phoenix St Peter Primary Academy in Lowestoft to its pupils. Picture: Phoenix St Peter Primary Academy

The special message sent by staff of Phoenix St Peter Primary Academy in Lowestoft to its pupils. Picture: Phoenix St Peter Primary Academy

Archant

For thousands of children across the region, this week would have marked the return to school after the Easter holidays.

But in these “unprecedented times” and the lockdown extended amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, pupils are set to be off school for at least another three weeks.

So, in an effort to maintain contact with youngsters, staff from a Lowestoft-area primary school surprised its pupils and sent out a poignant message.

Phoenix St Peter primary academy in Lowestoft. Picture: REAch2 Academy TrustPhoenix St Peter primary academy in Lowestoft. Picture: REAch2 Academy Trust

The staff of Phoenix St Peter Primary Academy in Lowestoft wanted to send a special message to their pupils to let them know they were all missing and thinking of them, even though they can’t see them.

After being given a word, the staff were tasked with creating an image and including a photo of themselves for a video message to the children.

It led to numerous “great efforts” including the word ‘Reading’ that was spelt out of books on a teachers lawn and ‘To’ that was constructed out of tools by the school caretaker.

Head Teacher Nadia Paczuska said: “I had seen a few similar things online and was really motivated to send out a message to all our students.

“During these unprecedented times, I felt it was important for the children of our school to know that as a team, we are missing them.

“I hope that the message inspires the children to continue with their home learning and feel motivated to complete the key activities of reading, exercising and remaining positive.

“Our team wanted to give the children a feeling of reassurance and love.”

A spokesman for the school on Enstone Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft said they put the video version on its Facebook page and school website and it had “a really positive response.”

Mrs Paczuska added: “All the staff at Phoenix are really passionate about what we do at the school and wanted to remind the children how much we care.

“Many of the teachers have also been reading to the pupils via You Tube each day as well as setting home learning tasks on the school website.

“Children need normality, familiarity and structure.

“This helps them stick to a routine and it will also support their parents in providing this while their children complete the work set online by our teachers.”

The school has now encouraged the pupils to send in photos of what they have been up to, so a photo newsletter can be created.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Revealed: The Norfolk hotspots for UK’s most destructive plant

A plant labelled by the Environment Agency as “indisputably the UK’s most aggressive, destructive and invasive plant” is expected to rapidly grow this month. Photos: PA / Environet

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Popular Norwich restaurant celebrates reaching 20 years

Terry Hughes, one of the partners at the Belgian Monk, and, inset, the mussels served there. Photos: Denise Bradley and Sonya Duncan

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Seventh resident dies after coronavirus outbreak at care home

Britten Court, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Care UK

Case against man accused of drug offences closed after his death

Norwich Crown Court picture by Adrian Judd for EDP
Drive 24