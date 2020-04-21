‘We miss you!’ Teachers unite to send pupils a poignant message

The special message sent by staff of Phoenix St Peter Primary Academy in Lowestoft to its pupils. Picture: Phoenix St Peter Primary Academy Archant

For thousands of children across the region, this week would have marked the return to school after the Easter holidays.

But in these “unprecedented times” and the lockdown extended amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, pupils are set to be off school for at least another three weeks.

So, in an effort to maintain contact with youngsters, staff from a Lowestoft-area primary school surprised its pupils and sent out a poignant message.

Phoenix St Peter primary academy in Lowestoft. Picture: REAch2 Academy Trust Phoenix St Peter primary academy in Lowestoft. Picture: REAch2 Academy Trust

The staff of Phoenix St Peter Primary Academy in Lowestoft wanted to send a special message to their pupils to let them know they were all missing and thinking of them, even though they can’t see them.

After being given a word, the staff were tasked with creating an image and including a photo of themselves for a video message to the children.

It led to numerous “great efforts” including the word ‘Reading’ that was spelt out of books on a teachers lawn and ‘To’ that was constructed out of tools by the school caretaker.

Head Teacher Nadia Paczuska said: “I had seen a few similar things online and was really motivated to send out a message to all our students.

“During these unprecedented times, I felt it was important for the children of our school to know that as a team, we are missing them.

“I hope that the message inspires the children to continue with their home learning and feel motivated to complete the key activities of reading, exercising and remaining positive.

“Our team wanted to give the children a feeling of reassurance and love.”

A spokesman for the school on Enstone Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft said they put the video version on its Facebook page and school website and it had “a really positive response.”

Mrs Paczuska added: “All the staff at Phoenix are really passionate about what we do at the school and wanted to remind the children how much we care.

“Many of the teachers have also been reading to the pupils via You Tube each day as well as setting home learning tasks on the school website.

“Children need normality, familiarity and structure.

“This helps them stick to a routine and it will also support their parents in providing this while their children complete the work set online by our teachers.”

The school has now encouraged the pupils to send in photos of what they have been up to, so a photo newsletter can be created.