Three young sisters deliver TEDx talk to audience of more than 36,000

Ruby, Kitty and Mia Perrin speaking at the TEDxNorwichED event. Photo: Kirsty Perrin Archant

Speaking on stage in front of 36,000 people is most adults' nightmare, but three young sisters from Norfolk have embraced the challenge to help others find a voice.

The Perrin sisters, from Kenninghall, were chosen to speak at the TEDxNorwich event from hundreds of applicants, impressing organisers with their passion to empower other young people to enact change.

Their talk, 'Mirror Mirror… How can we create equality for all?' focused on the future of discrimination, and was viewed by a whopping 36,000 web visitors, on top of the live audience of more than 400.

The youngest of the three, nine-year-old Kitty, opened the talk with examples of pivotal moments in history for women, people of colour and children.

The Kenninghall Primary student said despite months of practice, walking out on stage was a terrifying moment.

She said: "You know what you're going to say and how you're going to say it but when you're waiting backstage you realise how many people are going to hear it. You get butterflies and it's like waiting for a roller coaster to drop."

Mia, 13, is the eldest of the trio and a familiar face at the Tedx event.

Last year she joined mother Kirsty Perrin and grandad Richard Jackson MBE on stage to give a talk on owning your happiness.

This year she took the lead, writing the script for the sisters' talk.

The Old Buckenham High pupil said: "Doing a talk like this is all about leaving a legacy and showing what we believe in. This event gave us a massive audience, who can all help change the world."

The youngster said as well as famous figures such as climate activist Greta Thunburg and former US president Barrack Obama, her family were her biggest inspiration.

She added: "My mum is a huge influence on me and all our sisters inspire each other."

All three sisters are hoping to go on to careers in performing arts, and Ruby, 11, drew on her experience on stage to give hope to other young people.

She said: "Equality is not just about not judging other people but also not judging yourself. Lots of young people compare themselves to others but you have to follow what you believe in."