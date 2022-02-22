Pay rise offered to strike teachers in bid to end industrial action

Teachers from the Norwich High School for Girls strike over changes to pension arrangements at the school's trust - Credit: Archant

Teachers at a Norwich school who took to the picket line over changes to their pensions have been offered a pay rise in a bid to end the industrial action.

Dozens of teachers from Norwich High School for Girls took part in a strike earlier this month after the Girls' Day School Trust announced its intention to withdraw from the Teacher's Pension Scheme.

Further strike dates has been set as union members continue to fight the proposals, which they say will cost teachers thousands of pounds in the long run.

But now, the GDST has said its trustees have prepared a fresh offer in an effort to prevent further walkouts, which include a pay rise and staying in the TPS until September 30, 2023.

A GDST spokesman said: "Under the proposals, teaching staff will now stay within the TPS for a longer period and all GDST staff in independent schools will be awarded a pay rise."