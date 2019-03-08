School’s Spice Girls sing-along for Mother’s Day gets thumbs-up from Emma Bunton’s mum
PUBLISHED: 07:16 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 31 March 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
A Mother’s Day sing-along to the Spice Girls at a Norfolk primary school attracted the attention and approval of one of the pop starlets’ parents.
Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn staged a performance of Mama by the 90s group, featuring songstresses Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel B (Brown), Mel C (Chisholm) and Geri Halliwell.
The Gaywood school shared a video of the performance in Friday’s assembly on Twitter – and got a surprise “like” from Bunton’s mother, Pauline Bunton.
She retweeted the video to her 6,300 followers with the message: “And that’s what it’s all about.”
As well as a school sing-along to Mama – which featured on the Spice Girls’ 1996 album Spice and was the official 1997 Comic Relief single – pupils at Howard Junior took a rose home on Friday with a message for their mum while some also made Mother’s Day cards in class.