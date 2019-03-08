Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

School’s Spice Girls sing-along for Mother’s Day gets thumbs-up from Emma Bunton’s mum

PUBLISHED: 07:16 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 31 March 2019

The Spice Girls (left to right) Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown on stage. Emma Bunton's mum has shared a video from Howard Junior School of pupils performance the Spice Girls' hit Mama for Mother's Day. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

The Spice Girls (left to right) Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown on stage. Emma Bunton's mum has shared a video from Howard Junior School of pupils performance the Spice Girls' hit Mama for Mother's Day. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

A Mother’s Day sing-along to the Spice Girls at a Norfolk primary school attracted the attention and approval of one of the pop starlets’ parents.

Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn staged a performance of Mama by the 90s group, featuring songstresses Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel B (Brown), Mel C (Chisholm) and Geri Halliwell.

The Gaywood school shared a video of the performance in Friday’s assembly on Twitter – and got a surprise “like” from Bunton’s mother, Pauline Bunton.

Pupils at Howard Junior School sing along to Mama by the Spice Girls in a Mother's Day assembly. Pauline Bunton - Baby Spice Emma Bunton's mum - retweeted a video of the performance posted by the school. Picture: Greg HillPupils at Howard Junior School sing along to Mama by the Spice Girls in a Mother's Day assembly. Pauline Bunton - Baby Spice Emma Bunton's mum - retweeted a video of the performance posted by the school. Picture: Greg Hill

She retweeted the video to her 6,300 followers with the message: “And that’s what it’s all about.”

As well as a school sing-along to Mama – which featured on the Spice Girls’ 1996 album Spice and was the official 1997 Comic Relief single – pupils at Howard Junior took a rose home on Friday with a message for their mum while some also made Mother’s Day cards in class.

Most Read

‘This is not what we wanted’ - devastation after Fritton Lake swimming centre shut down

The Fritton Lake triathlon sprint event on Saturday.; photo by Adrian Judd

‘Best team in this league by a mile and top for a reason’ – City fans thrilled after win at Boro

Ben Godfrey celebrates victory with more than 1,300 Norwich City fans who made the journey to Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Keep dreaming of the Premier League is Farke’s rallying cry to City fans after 1-0 Boro win

Daniel Farke congratulates Emi Buendia and Kenny McLean after Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Lifeboat launched to assist North Sea guard vessel which ‘lost steering’

Cromer lifeboat was launched on Saturday, March 30, to assist a guard vessel which had lost steering into harbour. Pictured, Cromer Lifeboat Open Day. Photo: ARCHANT

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Middlesbrough

Onel Hernandez rifled Norwich City in front at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man remains in custody as police investigate a rape in King’s Lynn

Norfolk Street, in King's Lynn, Picture: Chris Bishop

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Championship win against Middlesbrough

Onel Hernandez celebrates his winner in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Lifeboat launched to assist North Sea guard vessel which ‘lost steering’

Cromer lifeboat was launched on Saturday, March 30, to assist a guard vessel which had lost steering into harbour. Pictured, Cromer Lifeboat Open Day. Photo: ARCHANT

School’s Spice Girls sing-along for Mother’s Day gets thumbs-up from Emma Bunton’s mum

The Spice Girls (left to right) Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown on stage. Emma Bunton's mum has shared a video from Howard Junior School of pupils performance the Spice Girls' hit Mama for Mother's Day. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Mother’s Day joy for primary school teacher whose twins were born through IVF

Natalie and Neil Thurston with their sons Freddie and George. Photo: Bourn Hall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists