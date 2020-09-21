Search

Top sixth form college launches scholarship scheme to help ‘bright’ Norfolk students

PUBLISHED: 07:41 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:15 21 September 2020

Thetford Grammar Schools sixth form college is now accepting applications for its Pathway Scholarships. Photo: Thetford Grammar School

Thetford Grammar School

A town’s top performing sixth form college has launched its first scholarship scheme, to help bright students achieve their “greatest academic and personal ambitions”.

Thetford Grammar School’s sixth form college is now accepting applications for its Pathway Scholarships, which can help families with up to 90pc of tuition fees.

The scheme hopes to provide more opportunities for pupils, who can show “high-level thinking and originality of thought” to improve their career prospects.

Head teacher Michael Brewer said: “Thetford as a town happens to have the best academically performing sixth forms in the country.

“But most people who live in and around Thetford couldn’t come here, so we have looked at ways to change that.

Thetford Grammar School head teacher, Michael Brewer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThetford Grammar School head teacher, Michael Brewer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Any fee-paying school is setting a barrier fairly high. But we want to be able to do more within our local community.

“Our aim is to recruit bright young things and give them an opportunity and better shot of coming to our sixth form college.”

With four pathways available, including Arts and Humanities, Health and Life Sciences, Physical Sciences and Design and Engineering, and Social Sciences, pupils applying are asked to think carefully about what career they intend to pursue.

Mr Brewer said: “The pathways we have are broad, but they are tailored towards pupils who will work hard, accept being challenged and give it their very best shot.

“But it’s not a test of knowledge, it is an opportunity for pupils to show they are capable of high-level thinking, and originality of thought.”

Thetford Grammar School, voted 4th in the UK for Small Independent Schools’ in The Telegraph and 36th in The Sunday Times School Guide, has achieved some of the top A-level results in the country.

Now they hope to help more youngsters to achieve the same.

Mr Brewer added: “As a school we get to know each student individually and stretch them to achieve great results, which gets them accepted into fantastic universities and they go on to have enriching careers beyond that.

“So we have now have opened applications for pupils currently in year 11, from any school, and registration for pupils in year 10.”

Students who wish to apply for the Pathway Scholarships can visit the school’s website where they can download a scholarship booklet and application form.

