Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

College to hold first face-to-face student open days since Covid

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:27 AM October 1, 2021   
Paston College

Paston College is restarting face-to-face open days. - Credit: Archant

Prospective students at Paston College will be able to visit in person for the first time in 18 months with the return of open days.

The North Walsham further education college will welcome would-be students and their parents to look around the campus and meet staff and existing students face-to-face on Saturday, October 2 (10am to 1pm) and October 21 (4.30pm to 7.30pm).

Covid restrictions had previously forced the college to host open days online, meaning students didn’t get to see teaching facilities first hand. 

Corrienne Peasgood

Corrienne Peasgood OBE, principal of Easton College, City College Norwich and Paston College. - Credit: New Anglia LEP

Principal Corrienne Peasgood said: “We can’t wait to resume our normal open days, as you can’t beat visiting the college to get a real feel for what it is like to be a student here and the fantastic opportunities, learning environment, and support we offer.”

The college runs A-level courses and vocational and technical courses for school-leavers including art and design, business, computing, creative media, health and social care, and sport science.

North Norfolk News

