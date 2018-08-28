Search

Advanced search

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

PUBLISHED: 15:01 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:25 17 December 2018

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Archant

Parents have slammed a Norfolk high school after it organised a special disco for children with high attendance through the autumn term.

Wayland Academy in Watton organised the “attendance reward disco” for more than 180 children in years seven, eight and nine who had achieved attendance of 97pc or above from the start of the school year up to December 7.

But parents have criticised the policy behind the celebration, saying it was particularly unfair to children with serious medical conditions.

Kirsti Nicol said her son had missed out on an invitation after missing two days of school due to a medical problem. “Now he is penalised, and absolutely gutted he can’t go to the disco,” she said.

In the post on Facebook, she called on other parents to express their views. Some said offering such rewards would “put children under pressure” while one labelled it as a “witch-hunt”.

Another likened the invitations to bribery. They said: “There will be kids who will be too unwell to go to school who will be determined to, just to pass on bugs and illness because of the school’s way to make sure they’re 100pc in attendance. This is not a brilliant example to set.”

Many parents who commented said such a policy was unfair to children with medical conditions who require more time off school for treatment.

One commented: “I will never understand how schools continue to get away with discrimination like this when any child with medical needs will never meet this kind of criteria.”

Another said: “There are children that are seriously ill and have long term health conditions requiring hospital appointments. As if growing up ill isn’t punishment enough.”

A spokesperson for Wayland Academy said parents had been “overwhelmingly supportive” of the school’s efforts to improve attendance, which is now above the national average.

“Our system of reward activities to encourage positive attendance and behaviour, used alongside other forms of recognition and praise, is well-established and working successfully. We take great care to ensure that the use of rewards is transparent and fair. Activities like the rewards disco are in addition to, and clearly distinct from, our busy programme of year group and whole school events for all students.”

It comes after Caister Academy near Great Yarmouth organised a non-uniform day for children who had achieved 100pc attendance so far this year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

Most Read

Call to back People’s Vote is voted down by Uttlesford councillors

Uttlesford District Council

Woman remains in critical condition following M11 smash

#includeImage($article, 225)

New climate change group makes campaign debut in town market

#includeImage($article, 225)

All-weather Christmas ice skating in Cambridgeshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Winter Fayre raises record sum for town school

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Major development on ‘site from hell’ approved despite strong objections

Councillors meet today to decide whether hundreds of new homes can be built around South Wootton Picture: Archant

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists