Parents in Norfolk more likely to face fines for poor parking on school run

PUBLISHED: 14:50 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 12 September 2019

Concerns were raised over parking on the school run at Sheringham Primary earlier this year. Photo: KAREN BETHELL.

Archant

Parents who park where they shouldn't during the school run will face a greater chance of being fined in the future.

Graham Plant, Councillor, the deputy leader of Norfolk County Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGraham Plant, Councillor, the deputy leader of Norfolk County Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

At the moment, the Norfolk Parking Partnership's enforcement officers wait 10 minutes before issuing fixed penalty notices to parents who ignore parking restrictions when dropping off or collecting children from school.

But councillors on the partnership's committee today agreed to half that leeway to five minutes.

It was a move which was welcomed by Graham Plant, the deputy leader of Norfolk County Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council's representative on the committee.

He said: "There's a lot of issues across the county around parking around schools.

"The problem has got worse, because parents choose schools which might not be near them, so they have to drive.

"That's not our problem - they should have thought of that."

He said the "menace" of parking outside schools needed to be addressed.

But Jo Copplestone, representing Broadland District Council, had reservations about too tough an approach.

She said: "I live in the middle of nowhere, miles from the nearest community.

"We have got a very rural county and sometimes parents are forced, even if it is the school they are meant to go to, to drive.

"Zero tolerance in a rural community is too much."

The committee agreed to cut the observation time before issuing notices from 10 minutes to five minutes.

That only applies to where parents park outside schools with restrictions, such as zig zags and yellow lines.

The committee also agreed that the police should be asked to adopt a more consistent approach in tackling issues beyond the power of parking enforcement officers.

