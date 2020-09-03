$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Search

Advanced search

Parents queue for ‘up to three hours’ outside shops for school uniform

PUBLISHED: 15:30 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 03 September 2020

People queuing outside Harrisons Schoolwear in Great Yarmouth. The company supplies many schools across the borough and has seen a spike in demand as the summer break ends Picture: Liz Coates

People queuing outside Harrisons Schoolwear in Great Yarmouth. The company supplies many schools across the borough and has seen a spike in demand as the summer break ends Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

As schools across Norfolk prepare to reopen parents have been queueing for hours for last-minute pieces of school uniform.

Stevensons in Norwich saw back-to-school queues as parents rushed to buy new uniform for the Autumn term Picture: Sophie WyllieStevensons in Norwich saw back-to-school queues as parents rushed to buy new uniform for the Autumn term Picture: Sophie Wyllie

At Harrisons, in Great Yarmouth, parents said they had no choice but to stick it out in order to get hold of blazers, ties, and jumpers ahead of the new term.

Some said they had no idea if the items they needed were in stock and whether there would be sanctions for their children if they arrived in class without all the regulation gear.

The last week of the summer break is always a busy time for outfitters, but this year the rush has been added to by Covid-19 restrictions on how many people can be in a store at any one time.

Sisters Lisa Veccall and Stacey Mills had already waited for an hour on Thursday (September 3).

Between them they had children at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy and Charter Academy who had outgrown their uniforms.

They both said they were frustrated at having to buy pieces emblazoned with the regulation logo rather than standard items they could buy anywhere more cheaply.

Jessica Burke, who was waiting with her seven-year-old son Ronnie Adams, said she had no choice but to wait.

“It has to be today,” she said. “The queue is a bit much, I did not expect it to be this long.”

Another woman waiting in the collections queue with her two children aged three and nine said it was the fourth time in a week she had been to the shop in Southtown Road, having turned around several times after being put off by the wait.

You may also want to watch:

She hailed the patience of everyone in the queue who were all standing in their bubbles at a social distance.

However she questioned the wisdom of having one single shop responsible for supplying uniforms for so many schools.

“It must be absolute hell in there,” she said.

Meanwhile Denise Hack said she waited in a very long queue for three hours on Wednesday “just to buy a uniform which can only be brought from this shop.”

She added: “Apparently many parents have been queuing like this for the last few weeks.”

A member of staff said they had been “very busy” all week.

In Norwich there was a queue of about 10 groups of people outside Stevensons school uniform shop on Ber Street.

Tesco worker Ayleen Wilson, 47, from Pulham Market, was waiting to swap a blazer for Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston for her 13-year-old son.

She said: “I didn’t expect a queue today.”

Mother-of-two Cally Smith, from Norwich, who is a charity worker, was returning to pick up an order for her eight-year-old son who is attending Avenue Junior School, Norwich.

She put in the order online after abandoning a long queue outside the shop two weeks ago due to people giving each other space.

“I wasn’t prepared for it,” Ms Smith added.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill

Fresh calls to block multi-million pound Ben Burgess site at public meeting

Villagers attend a meeting in Swainsthorpe about a planning application from Ben Burgess. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Opening date announced for new Starbucks drive-thru

Starbucks has announced when its opening a new drive-thru in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two buses trapped after poorly parked car blocks road

A poorly parked car has left buses unable to serve Aylsham. Photo: Sanders Coaches

Logistics firm which employed 22 people goes into liquidation

Cars2Deliver in Dereham has appointed a liquidator. Picture: GoogleMaps

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Man dies after car collides with telegraph pole

Police say the crash happened on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss Picture: Google

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill