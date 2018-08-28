Town’s last council-maintained high school to become an academy

Pakefield High School headteacher Anthony Walker. The school is set to join the Clarion Academy Trust in April.

The final local authority-maintained high school in Lowestoft is becoming an academy.

Pakefield High School will be joining the Clarion Academy Trust in April, following approval of the move from the Department for Education.

Formed in September 2017, the Loddon-based trust already includes Hobart High School in Kittens Lane, Loddon and Thurlton Primary School.

Pakefield High, which opened in 2011, announced in May 2018 that it was considering academisation.

The move will leave the Lowestoft area without any maintained secondary schools.

Jim Adams, chief executive of Clarion Academy Trust, said Pakefield’s headteacher Anthony Walker and his team had already begun to raise standards across all areas of the school.

“With the support of the trust, we are confident that this improvement will accelerate rapidly,” he said.