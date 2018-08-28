Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Town’s last council-maintained high school to become an academy

PUBLISHED: 11:22 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 15 January 2019

Pakefield High School headteacher Anthony Walker. The school is set to join the Clarion Academy Trust in April. Picture: Archant

Pakefield High School headteacher Anthony Walker. The school is set to join the Clarion Academy Trust in April. Picture: Archant

Archant © 2018

The final local authority-maintained high school in Lowestoft is becoming an academy.

Pakefield High School will be joining the Clarion Academy Trust in April, following approval of the move from the Department for Education.

Formed in September 2017, the Loddon-based trust already includes Hobart High School in Kittens Lane, Loddon and Thurlton Primary School.

Pakefield High, which opened in 2011, announced in May 2018 that it was considering academisation.

The move will leave the Lowestoft area without any maintained secondary schools.

Jim Adams, chief executive of Clarion Academy Trust, said Pakefield’s headteacher Anthony Walker and his team had already begun to raise standards across all areas of the school.

“With the support of the trust, we are confident that this improvement will accelerate rapidly,” he said.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

‘Nothing about it would make it apparent it’s a police car’ - Man fined for fitting blue flashing lights to car

Clive Eglen was fined £300 for fitting blue flashing lights to his car. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Nothing about it would make it apparent it’s a police car’ - Man fined for fitting blue flashing lights to car

Clive Eglen was fined £300 for fitting blue flashing lights to his car. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Protesters chalk ‘stop selling fur’ outside independent clothes store

Protesters have chalked ‘stop selling fur’ outside a Norwich-based country clothing store. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

More than 100 caught speeding on A47 in police crackdown

Drivers are being caught speeding in a police crackdown. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Council apologises and agrees to pay for damage caused to club’s football pitch

The damage caused to Cromer Town FC's pitch. Photo: Jenna Bedwell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists