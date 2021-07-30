Every Norfolk primary school rated as 'Outstanding'

Published: 10:47 AM July 30, 2021

Neatishead Primary School celebrating after achieving an ‘outstanding’ ranking from Ofsted in 2019. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Out of 420 primary schools in Norfolk there are 47 that are currently rated as 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

Inspectors from Ofsted rate all state schools to judge the quality of education pupils are receiving.

Its four point scale ranks from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'. The inspection body’s top rating states that the school is highly effective in “delivering outcomes that provide exceptionally well for all its pupils’ needs”.

Some 'recent' inspections date back more than a decade because routine inspections are carried out at schools rated 'good' or below.

‘Outstanding’ schools had previously been exempt from inspections at regular intervals, though the government has now removed this exemption.

Alpington and Berg Apton Primary School pupils after it was awarded outstanding across the board in Ofsted inspection. - Credit: Archant

Alpington and Bergh Apton CofE Primary School

Last inspected in July 2015, pupils were said to make outstanding progress in reading,

writing and maths with “excellent teaching”.

Arden Grove Infant and Nursery School, Norwich

When inspectors last visited in March 2015, they found subjects “meticulously and thoughtfully planned” to offer pupils an enormous range and variety of stimulating activities.

Ashleigh Primary School and Nursery, Wymondham

An Ofsted report in June 2018 said the “well-designed curriculum” and the on-site farm provided “excellent opportunities for pupils to develop their knowledge and understanding”.

Banham Primary School

Now an academy, but in its previous incarnation rated outstanding for its teaching and pupils’ achievement. Teachers were said to have “excellent understanding” of individual learning needs.

Browick Road Primary and Nursery School, Wymondham

Not fully inspected since 2013, but teaching was said to be “consistently good”, enabling pupils to make “excellent progress as they move through the school”.

Buxton Primary School after receiving an outstanding Ofsted result in 2017. - Credit: Archant

Buxton Primary School

Inspected in November 2017, praised for “strong and incisive leadership” ensuring it provides an “outstanding quality of education”.

Chapel Break Infant School, Norwich

Provides pupils with a “very creative, exciting and innovative curriculum”. Attainment is consistently above average in reading, writing and maths.

Charles Darwin Primary School, Norwich

An inspection in June 2019 found teachers used their subject knowledge to plan “interesting, purposeful activities” that supported learning and capitalised on pupils’ positive attitudes to school.

The Clare School, Norwich

Community special school was said to be “exceptional” providing outstanding education and the highest level of care, guidance and support. Pupils make outstanding progress from individual starting points.

Clover Hill VA Infant and Nursery School, Bowthorpe

Teaching is consistently “very effective'' said Ofsted in March 2019. It delivers learning that “motivates pupils and develops knowledge and skills quickly”.

Charles Darwin Primary School in Norwich celebrating the school's outstanding Ofsted with pupils. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Colman Infant School, Norwich

The school has a “constant and productive buzz as everyone strives to achieve their very best”, Ofsted said in 2014. Behaviour is excellent and teaching outstanding.

Coltishall Primary School

Teaching is “inspirational”, said inspectors. “Exceptionally skilled questioning” makes pupils think carefully and develop a deep understanding of what they are learning.

Cringleford CE VA Primary School

Rated outstanding in February 2017. Inspectors said pupils “make excellent and consistent progress” from their arrival in reception until Year 6. As a result, attainment is high.

Dickleburgh Church of England Primary Academy

Rated outstanding across the board, inspectors said pupils thoroughly enjoyed their learning “because lessons are so interesting”. Converted into an academy in 2018.

Drake Primary School, Thetford

Teaching is “excellent” and behaviour “exemplary”. The proportion of children leaving reception with a good level of development is significantly higher than nationally.

East Ruston Infant School & Nursery

Now an academy, Ofsted said the “list of the school's strengths is long and there are no real weaknesses”. Pupils' achievement was said to be outstanding.

Eastgate Academy, King’s Lynn

Inspection in January 2017 said it had “very high expectations and aspirations” for pupils who were focused, intellectually curious, eager to learn and were “impeccably well behaved”.

Eaton Hall Specialist School, Norwich

A specialist academy catering for students with social, emotional and mental health needs, Ofsted said in March 2018 that from typically low starting points, pupils make outstanding progress.

Forncett St Peter Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Its pupils love to learn, said Ofsted, and find lessons inspirational because teachers plan lessons carefully. “Children come away always wanting to know even more,” they added.

Ghost Hill Infant and Nursery School, Norwich

Rated outstanding before converting to an academy in 2018, Ofsted said outstanding teaching combined with an “extremely stimulating” curriculum promoted exceptional rates of progress.

Eastgate Academy at King's Lynn, which is a top-ranked school serving one of Norfolk's most deprived areas. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Harford Manor School, Norwich

Pupils' thorough enjoyment of this community special school is clearly evident, said Ofsted. Parents who described the staff as 'wonderful' and the quality of care 'superb'.

Heartsease Primary Academy

In May 2016 Ofsted said pupils in all years, including those disadvantaged or with special educational needs or disability, make “good and rapidly accelerating progress”.

Heather Avenue Infant School, Norwich

Inspectors said pupils made rapid progress in their learning. Teachers have “expert knowledge of teaching techniques and apply these creatively across the whole curriculum”.

Ingoldisthorpe Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

“From the moment they start at school, children thrive academically and personally,” enthused inspectors. Pupils were said to achieve exceptionally well.

John Grant School, Caister-on-Sea

Special school catering for pupils who have complex disabilities and special educational needs, it was judged outstanding in November 2017. Children in early years make “outstanding progress”.

Langham Village School

Said by Ofsted to have high standards of attainment, with pupils’ making outstanding progress and excellent personal development. Pupils “relish learning and acquiring new skills”.

Lionwood Infant and Nursery School, Norwich

The difference staff make to the lives of the pupils is “remarkable”, inspectors said in 2016. Teachers “skilfully plan learning to interest and challenge individuals of all abilities”.

Little Melton Primary School

Nearly every pupil makes rapid progress in reading, writing and maths, said Ofsted in March 2017. By the end of key stages 1 and 2, more pupils than nationally exceed expectations.

Online learning during the pandemic at outstanding rated Mile Cross Primary School. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mile Cross Primary School, Norwich

An Ofsted report in November 2017 found teaching outstanding and pupils’ behaviour was said to be extremely good. Children were seen to be enthusiastic about learning.

Mousehold Infant & Nursery School, Norwich

Pupils achieve high standards in reading, writing and maths. Leaders are “rigorous” in checking the work of the school and their insistence on high standards.

Neatishead Church of England Primary School

Rated outstanding in February 2019. Pupils’ outcomes were “impressive” with them making outstanding progress in reading, writing and maths.

North Walsham Infant School and Nursery

Now an academy but rated outstanding in its previous incarnation. The secret to the school's success was said to be a stimulating curriculum that “fires their imaginations”.

The Parkside School, Norwich

Last inspected just before the pandemic in February 2020. Inspectors said pupils made “outstanding progress” in all subjects, including English and maths.

Recreation Road Infant School, Norwich

Ofsted inspectors praised teaching of key literacy and numeracy skills. The curriculum encourages pupils to become “independent, inquisitive learners and many make outstanding progress”.

Sheringham Woodfields School

Rated outstanding across the board in January 2019. Pupils make “exceptional progress” because staff personalise the curriculum and support according to need.

North Walsham Infant School and Nursery. - Credit: Geograph/David Pashley

Sparhawk Infant School & Nursery, Sprowston

Pupils were said to thrive at this school top rated in November 2019. There is a “very strong sense of a school community”. Subjects are brought to life through well-thought-out trips and visits.

St Martin At Shouldham Church of England Primary Academy

This school converted into an academy in 2014 but in its previous incarnation was rated as outstanding with the range of learning opportunities said to be excellent and behaviour exceptional.

St Peter's CofE Primary Academy, Easton

Having converted into an academy in 2016, its previous incarnation was top rated with pupils said to make strong progress. Teachers provided an excellent range of interesting and inspiring activities.

Thurton Primary School

Rated outstanding in 2015. Pupils’ achievement across a wide range of subjects including English, maths and science is “rapid and sustained”. Staff have a “relentless drive for all pupils to achieve”.

Toftwood Infant School

Inspectors said there was a “buzz of excitement and activity around the school as set about their work”. The “outstanding curriculum” makes a very positive contribution to pupils’ academic achievement.

Trowse Primary School

The quality of teaching was said to be outstanding. Teachers have a “deep knowledge” of the individuals in their care and are relentless in challenging them to do better.

Recreation Road Infant School. - Credit: Denise Bradley

West Earlham Infant and Nursery School

This school improved from good to outstanding when inspected in October 2017. Outcomes at the end of key stage 1 are above national averages in reading, writing and maths.

White Woman Lane Junior School, Sprowston

Top rated in September 2018 the curriculum was said to provide pupils with opportunities to develop knowledge across the full range of subjects in the national curriculum.

Wicklewood Primary School and Nursery

The number of pupils leaving Year 6 with higher levels of attainment is consistently well above average in reading, maths and English punctuation, grammar and spelling. Behaviour is “exemplary”.

Woodside Primary & Nursery School, Hethersett

An “extremely well led and managed” school said inspectors. The combination of outstanding teaching and an exceptionally rich curriculum contributed to pupils' huge enjoyment of learning.

Wreningham VC Primary School

Teamwork was said to be a strength of this school. All staff have “high ambitions” for the pupils who receive support and guidance that enables them to become “very confident learners”.