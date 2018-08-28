Search

‘Outstanding’ school in West Norfolk hopes to open its doors to more pupils

PUBLISHED: 16:13 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:13 20 November 2018

Headmaster of Glebe House shcool and nursary, Louis Taylor. Photo: Chapel Road Creative

Headmaster of Glebe House shcool and nursary, Louis Taylor. Photo: Chapel Road Creative

Photo: Chapel Road Creative

A school in West Norfolk has been given the highest possible rating for its quality and standards.

Glebe House School and Nursary has been rated 'Outstanding'. PHOTO; Matthew UsherGlebe House School and Nursary has been rated 'Outstanding'. PHOTO; Matthew Usher

Glebe House School and Nursery in Hunstanton, was found to be outstanding when it was inspected by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) in October.

Headmaster Louis Taylor said: “The report highlighted the strengths of our school, how well the staff know the pupils and can provide for them in a bespoke way.

“Our school is growing in pupil numbers and our recent open day attracted a record number of applicants attracted by the high quality education, pastoral care and familial environment which we offer.

“I sincerely hope that our latest ISI report will encourage more families to visit and discover the opportunities a Glebe education can provide for their children.”

