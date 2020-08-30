Search

Advanced search

Video

Rhubarb to turkeys - back to school will see pupils tending allotments

PUBLISHED: 14:33 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 30 August 2020

Matt Willer of educational charity The Papillon Project which will be helping with 10 school allotments when pupils return in September. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Matt Willer of educational charity The Papillon Project which will be helping with 10 school allotments when pupils return in September. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Archant

School fields are being turned into thriving allotments to be tended by pupils, with produce used in lessons and handed out in the local community.

Ten secondary schools in Norfolk have signed up to work with educational charity Papillon Project, which looks to build on the allotment scheme which was run for five years at Reepham High School.

The latest to bear fruit is at City Academy Norwich, where work began just before lockdown to transform an area of the school grounds.

Key worker children helping watering plants at the newly created City Academy Norwich allotment during lockdown. Picture: CANKey worker children helping watering plants at the newly created City Academy Norwich allotment during lockdown. Picture: CAN

MORE: From no assemblies to classroom lunches - how one school will look in September

With schools encouraged to use outdoor learning as part of guidelines for safe reopening, pupils returning on September 7 will get involved in looking after the allotment - called ‘Canalot’, which has been transformed over the summer.

Throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, key worker students, teachers and Papillon Project volunteers constructed the allotments using recycled materials, including old school desks, light shades, old tyres and toilets as herb and flower beds.

City Academy Norwich allotment Canalot has been made from recycled materials and aims to encourage pupils self-esteem, team building and practical problem solving. Pictures: CANCity Academy Norwich allotment Canalot has been made from recycled materials and aims to encourage pupils self-esteem, team building and practical problem solving. Pictures: CAN

They have already been able to enjoy the fruits - and vegetables - of their labour. Potatoes, herbs and broccoli have been used to create tasty fresh dishes in their food tech classes.

Headteacher Paul Collin said: “We have seen a huge benefit of working with our young people in this outside learning environment.

Produce from the City Academy Norwich allotment has already been used in lessons and donated to community projects. Picture: CANProduce from the City Academy Norwich allotment has already been used in lessons and donated to community projects. Picture: CAN

“During the lockdown period this open space, which has transformed from a plot of grass into a fully sustained allotment complete with chickens and turkeys.

“It has been overwhelming to see the local support from farmers, community and businesses in offering used or unwanted items to help us grow our project.”

The growing has continued through the summer break with bumper crops of courgettes, herbs, rhubarb, beetroot, tomatoes and squash given to West Norwich Helping Hands, a local community service group for their food parcel delivery to help those in need.

The allotment now also has seven chickens and three turkeys, which proved popular with year six students during their induction week.

The City Academy Norwich allotment is one of 10 planned at Norfolk schools. Picture: CANThe City Academy Norwich allotment is one of 10 planned at Norfolk schools. Picture: CAN

MORE: ‘Back to school’ campaign launched to encourage children into classrooms

The Papillon Project has also helped create allotments at Dereham Neatherd High School, Litcham School, Sprowston Community Academy, Thorpe St Andrew School and Hethersett Academy.

It is set to begin work on three new allotments at Diss High School, Long Stratton High and Old Buckenham High from September.

City Academy Norwich allotment site before and during construction. Scarecrow in school uniform and some of the seven chickens and three turkeys that pupils will look after. Pictures: CANCity Academy Norwich allotment site before and during construction. Scarecrow in school uniform and some of the seven chickens and three turkeys that pupils will look after. Pictures: CAN

Matt Willer, who began the project when he was a teacher at Reepham High, said: “I want to inspire children and young people to learn to grow their own food for their school and their community.”

The City Academy Norwich planting runner beans at the newly created allotment during lockdown. Picture: CANThe City Academy Norwich planting runner beans at the newly created allotment during lockdown. Picture: CAN

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

500 people at illegal rave as paramedics rush to treat unwell man

Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Dozens of cars were seen parked in lay-bys and on narrow lanes. Picture: Archant

Jeremy Corbyn visits curry house on Norfolk holiday

Mahbubur Rahman, owner of Taste of India in Holt and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Mahbubur Rahman

World first operation on cancer patient takes place at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's Sandeep Kapur, Anais Rosich-Medina, Richard Haywood, Omar Al Kadhi and Irshad Shaikh who worked on the world first operation using robotic technology and three surgical teams working similtaneously. Picture: NNUH

‘Thumping’ music heard as police called to illegal rave

Norfolk police are at the scene of a rave in Thetford Forest off the A134 at Lynford. Picture: Google Street View

Norwich chef could be crowned best in the country after reaching finals of competition

Marcin 'Magic' Pomierny, of the Maids Head Hotel in Norwich, who has made the finals in a best chef of the year contest. Photo: Paul Dickson

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

18-year-old crash victim named

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

500 people at illegal rave as paramedics rush to treat unwell man

Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Dozens of cars were seen parked in lay-bys and on narrow lanes. Picture: Archant

Jeremy Corbyn visits curry house on Norfolk holiday

Mahbubur Rahman, owner of Taste of India in Holt and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Mahbubur Rahman

Clean-up operation to remove rubbish left by Travellers on city park

Rubbish left by Travellers onthe Danby Close parkland. Picture: James Wright

World first operation on cancer patient takes place at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's Sandeep Kapur, Anais Rosich-Medina, Richard Haywood, Omar Al Kadhi and Irshad Shaikh who worked on the world first operation using robotic technology and three surgical teams working similtaneously. Picture: NNUH

Test during Brighton friendly gives City fans hope of Carrow Road return

A restricted amount of Brighton fans were allowed into the Amex Stadium during a pre-season friendly against Chelsea Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire