Norfolk pupils’ cyber skills win national online challenge

PUBLISHED: 14:53 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 13 July 2020

Ormiston Venture Academy in Goleston Picture: James Bass

Ormiston Venture Academy in Goleston Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2014

A team of pupils are celebrating after their cyber skills saw them win a national online challenge at the first time of asking.

Four year eight students from Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston took part in the national Unlock Cyber Challenge, winning first place out of 120 students.

The competition, organised by Unlock Cyber and powered by Immersive Labs, tests students’ cyber skills and puts their computer science knowledge to the test.

This was the first time Ormiston Venture Academy had entered the competition, but that didn’t stop the team of Megan Beales, Lilly Bennett, Bethany Cooper and Dominic Dlugosz taking the crown.

Bethany said: “The different tasks had a range of skills needed, so by working in a group, we were able to combine our own skills and work through the tasks together.”

Owen Cooper, teacher of computer science at Ormiston Venture Academy, said: “I am so proud of how they worked together to answer these difficult tasks and compete when I know they were extremely nervous.”

